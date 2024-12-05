Wall Street hangs around its records as bitcoin powers above $100,000

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are mostly quiet Thursday, with indexes hanging around their records ahead of a big jobs report due on Friday. The crypto market had much more action, and bitcoin briefly burst to a record above $103,000.

The S&P 500 was edging down by 0.1% after setting an all-time high for the 56th time this year the day before to improve one of its best years of the millennium. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 98 points, or 0.2%, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1% from its own record set the day before.

Bitcoin powered above $100,000 the night before, after President-elect Donald Trump chose a crypto advocate, Paul Atkins, as his nominee to head the Securities and Exchange Commission. The cryptocurrency has climbed dramatically from less than $70,000 on Election Day, but it quickly pared back toward $101,500, according to CoinDesk.

Sharps swings for bitcoin are nothing new, and they took stocks of companies enmeshed in the crypto world on a similar ride. After rising as much as 9% in early trading, MicroStrategy, a company that’s been raising cash just to buy bitcoin, swung to a loss of 2.4%. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global slipped 0.5% after likewise erasing a big early gain.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, stocks of airlines helped lead the way following the latest bumps up to financial forecasts from carriers.

American Airlines Group soared 13.5% after saying it’s making more in revenue during the last three months of 2024 than it expected, and it will likely make a bigger profit than it had earlier forecast.

The airline also chose Citi to be its exclusive partner for credit cards that give miles in its loyalty program. That should help its cash coming in from co-branded credit card and other partners grow by about 10% annually.

Southwest Airlines climbed 3.9% after saying it’s seeing stronger demand from leisure travelers than it expected. It also raised its forecast for revenue for the holiday traveling season.

On the losing end of Wall Street was Synposys, which tumbled 11.9%. The supplier for the semiconductor industry reported better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, but it also warned of “continued macro uncertainties” and gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that fell short of some analysts’ estimates.