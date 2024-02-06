All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 11, 2024

Wall Street gets back to climbing

U.S. stock indexes rise as inflation data suggests potential Fed rate cuts, boosting economic support. The S&P 500 aims to end a losing streak, while the Nasdaq eyes a record high. Treasury yields remain steady.

STAN CHOE, Associated Press
People gather in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
People gather in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are rising Wednesday after the latest update on inflation appeared to clear the way for more help for the economy from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 gained 1% and is on track to break its first two-day losing streak in nearly a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57 points, or 0.1%, as of 1:32 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.8% and was heading for a record.

Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market as expectations built that Wednesday’s inflation data will allow the Fed to deliver another cut to interest rates at its meeting next week.

Traders are betting on a 95% probability of that, according to data from CME Group, up from 89% a day before. If they’re correct, it would be a third straight cut by the Fed after it began lowering rates in September from a two-decade high. It’s hoping to support a slowing job market after getting inflation nearly all the way down to its 2% target.

Lower rates would give a boost to the economy, but they could also provide more fuel for inflation.

Wednesday’s report said U.S. consumers paid prices in November that were 2.7% higher than a year earlier. That’s a slight acceleration from October’s inflation rate of 2.6%, but it was exactly what economists were expecting. Another report on inflation at the wholesale level will arrive on Thursday.

“The data have given the Fed the ‘all clear’ for next week, and today’s inflation data keep a January cut in active discussion,” according to Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Expectations for a series of cuts to rates by the Fed have been one of the main reasons the S&P 500 has set an all-time high 57 times this year, with the latest coming last week.

On Wall Street, Stitch Fix jumped 48% after the company that sends clothes to your door reported a smaller loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also gave financial forecasts for the current quarter that were better than expected, including for revenue.

Albertsons edged down by 0.8% after filing a lawsuit against Kroger, saying it didn’t do enough for their proposed $24.6 billion merger agreement to win regulatory clearance. Albertsons said it’s seeking billions of dollars in damages from Kroger, whose stock rose 1.6%.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A day earlier, judges in separate cases in Oregon and Washington nixed the supermarket giants’ merger. The grocers contended a combination could have helped them compete with big retailers like Walmart, Costco and Amazon, but critics said it would hurt competition.

After terminating the merger agreement Albertsons said it plans to boost its dividend 25% and increased the size of its program to buy back its own stock.

Mondelez, the company behind Oreo and other food brands, climbed 2.5% after announcing a plan to send cash to shareholders by buying back up to $9 billion of its own stock. The program replaces a prior $6 billion plan, which had about $2.8 billion of capacity remaining and would have otherwise expired at the end of next year.

On the losing end of Wall Street, Macy’s fell 2.8% after cutting some of its financial forecasts for the full year of 2024, including for how much profit it expects to make off each $1 of revenue.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment sank 16.3% after reporting a worse loss for the latest quarter than expected. It also said CEO Chris Morris has resigned, and the board has been working with an executive-search firm for the last few months to find its next permanent leader.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.25% from 4.23% late Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, held steady at 4.14%.

In stock markets abroad, indexes rose across much of Europe and Asia.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was an outlier and slipped 0.8% as Chinese leaders convened an annual planning meeting in Beijing that is expected to set economic policies and growth targets for the coming year.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 1%, up for a second straight day as it climbs back following last week’s political turmoil where its president briefly declared martial law.

___

AP Writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 11
Arguments over whether Luigi Mangione is a 'hero' offer a gl...
WorldDec. 11
FBI Director Wray says he intends to resign at end of Biden'...
WorldDec. 11
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 33 including children,...
WorldDec. 11
Homeland security officials meet with lawmakers about myster...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
WorldDec. 11
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
WorldDec. 11
The Trump and Biden teams insist they're working hand in glove on foreign crises
Syrians flock to morgues looking for loved ones who perished in Assad's prisons
WorldDec. 11
Syrians flock to morgues looking for loved ones who perished in Assad's prisons
Rape allegation against Jay-Z won’t impact NFL's relationship with music mogul, AP sources say
WorldDec. 11
Rape allegation against Jay-Z won’t impact NFL's relationship with music mogul, AP sources say
House voting on $895B defense bill with military pay raise, ban on transgender care for minors
WorldDec. 11
House voting on $895B defense bill with military pay raise, ban on transgender care for minors
These Palestinians disappeared after encounters with Israeli troops in Gaza
WorldDec. 11
These Palestinians disappeared after encounters with Israeli troops in Gaza
NFL and Nike extend their partnership with a 10-year deal, will focus on growing the sport globally
WorldDec. 11
NFL and Nike extend their partnership with a 10-year deal, will focus on growing the sport globally
US Biathlon officials ignored sexual harassment and abuse of female racers for decades, athletes say
WorldDec. 11
US Biathlon officials ignored sexual harassment and abuse of female racers for decades, athletes say
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy