Wall Street gains ground and adds to its records

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rising Monday to add to their all-time high s.

The S&P 500 was up 0.8% in afternoon trading and building on its record set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average came back from an early loss to rise 185 points and add 0.4% to its own record, as of 12:51 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.9%.

The gains followed relatively quiet trading in Europe, while the U.S. bond market remained closed for the day because of a holiday.

The strongest action in global markets came from China, where the finance minister gave a highly anticipated update on Saturday about plans for the world’s second-largest economy. Lan Fo’an said the government is looking at additional ways to boost the economy, but he stopped short of unveiling a major new stimulus plan that investors were hoping for.

The lack of detail sent markets spinning. Stocks in Shanghai jumped 2.1%, but the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 0.7%. Crude oil prices, meanwhile, sank nearly 2% on worries about demand from China’s slowing economy.

Hopes for big stimulus in China have sent Chinese stocks sharply higher recently after they languished for years. But investors are skeptical about how much it can remake and restore the economy.

“While clearly welcome, the efforts may be insufficient to spur a new reflationary cycle,” according to Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Besides oil, prices also fell for copper and other commodities that a healthy Chinese economy would gobble up. That helped drive down prices for miners, such as Freeport-McMoRan, which fell 2.4% for one of the larger losses in the S&P 500.

Boeing lost 1% in its first trading since the aerospace giant warned that it expects to report that it burned through $1.3 billion in cash during the latest quarter and lost $9.97 per share. Boeing also said it was laying off 10% of its workforce as it tries to deal with a strike that is crippling production of the company’s best-selling airline planes.