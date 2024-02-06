All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 14, 2024

Wall Street gains ground and adds to its records

Wall Street hits new highs as S&P 500 and Dow Jones rise. Key earnings reports this week could drive further gains. China's economic plans stir global markets, while oil prices dip on demand concerns.

STAN CHOE, Associated Press
FILE - People pass the entrance for the Wall Street subway station on Sept. 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
FILE - People pass the entrance for the Wall Street subway station on Sept. 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rising Monday to add to their all-time high s.

The S&P 500 was up 0.8% in afternoon trading and building on its record set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average came back from an early loss to rise 185 points and add 0.4% to its own record, as of 12:51 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.9%.

The gains followed relatively quiet trading in Europe, while the U.S. bond market remained closed for the day because of a holiday.

The strongest action in global markets came from China, where the finance minister gave a highly anticipated update on Saturday about plans for the world’s second-largest economy. Lan Fo’an said the government is looking at additional ways to boost the economy, but he stopped short of unveiling a major new stimulus plan that investors were hoping for.

The lack of detail sent markets spinning. Stocks in Shanghai jumped 2.1%, but the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 0.7%. Crude oil prices, meanwhile, sank nearly 2% on worries about demand from China’s slowing economy.

Hopes for big stimulus in China have sent Chinese stocks sharply higher recently after they languished for years. But investors are skeptical about how much it can remake and restore the economy.

“While clearly welcome, the efforts may be insufficient to spur a new reflationary cycle,” according to Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Besides oil, prices also fell for copper and other commodities that a healthy Chinese economy would gobble up. That helped drive down prices for miners, such as Freeport-McMoRan, which fell 2.4% for one of the larger losses in the S&P 500.

Boeing lost 1% in its first trading since the aerospace giant warned that it expects to report that it burned through $1.3 billion in cash during the latest quarter and lost $9.97 per share. Boeing also said it was laying off 10% of its workforce as it tries to deal with a strike that is crippling production of the company’s best-selling airline planes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On the winning side of Wall Street was SoFi Technologies. It rose 11.1% after announcing a $2 billion loan platform agreement with investment firm Fortress Investment Group, where SoFi will refer pre-qualified borrowers.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals soared 51.2% after H. Lundbeck, a Danish company, said it would buy the biopharmaceutical company in an all-cash deal valuing it at $2.6 billion.

This upcoming week will have few top-tier economic reports outside Thursday’s update on sales at U.S. retailers to help guide trading. That will likely leave more emphasis on corporate earnings reports, which will pick up the pace this week after big banks began the reporting season last week.

Bank of America, Johnson and Johnson and UnitedHealth Group will all report their latest results on Tuesday. Later in the week will come United Airlines, Netflix, American Express and Procter & Gamble.

Analysts are looking for S&P 500 companies to deliver overall growth of 4.1% in earnings per share for the latest quarter from a year earlier, according to FactSet. If they're correct, it would be a fifth straight quarter of growth.

Solid, continued growth in profits for companies would help tamp down criticism that's built up about how expensive the broad stock market looks, after share prices ran higher faster than earnings.

Stocks have broadly rallied to records on relief that interest rates are finally heading back down, now that the Federal Reserve has widened its focus to include keeping the economy humming instead of just fighting high inflation. Recent reports showing the U.S. economy remains stronger than expected have also raised optimism that the Fed can pull off a perfect landing where it gets inflation down to 2% without causing a recession that many had thought would be necessary.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 14
Canada and India expel each other's diplomats in escalating ...
WorldOct. 14
6 people accuse Diddy of sexual assault in new lawsuits, inc...
WorldOct. 14
MLB playoffs averaging 3.33 million viewers through division...
WorldOct. 14
NASA spacecraft rockets toward Jupiter's moon Europa in sear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Latest: Trump and Harris head back to Pennsylvania, the largest battleground state
WorldOct. 14
The Latest: Trump and Harris head back to Pennsylvania, the largest battleground state
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, October 14, 2024
WorldOct. 14
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, October 14, 2024
AP PHOTOS: Likely in its last decade, a Czech coal mine provides fuel for electricity and heat
WorldOct. 14
AP PHOTOS: Likely in its last decade, a Czech coal mine provides fuel for electricity and heat
Harris and Trump will both campaign in battleground Pennsylvania on Monday
WorldOct. 14
Harris and Trump will both campaign in battleground Pennsylvania on Monday
Nobel economics prize is awarded for research into differences in prosperity between nations
WorldOct. 14
Nobel economics prize is awarded for research into differences in prosperity between nations
Harris is laying out a new plan to empower Black men as she tries to energize them to vote for her
WorldOct. 14
Harris is laying out a new plan to empower Black men as she tries to energize them to vote for her
Middle East latest: EU condemns attacks on peacekeepers in Lebanon
WorldOct. 14
Middle East latest: EU condemns attacks on peacekeepers in Lebanon
Israeli strike on hospital tent camp kills 4 and ignites a fire that burns dozens
WorldOct. 14
Israeli strike on hospital tent camp kills 4 and ignites a fire that burns dozens
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy