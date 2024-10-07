Wall Street edges lower as Treasury yields climb back above 4%

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are edging lower Monday after Treasury yields hit their highest levels since the summer.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in morning trading, though it’s still close to its all-time high set a week ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 80 points, or 0.2%, coming off its own record. The Nasdaq composite was 0.4% lower, as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time.

U.S. stocks have largely been rallying to records on relief that interest rates are finally heading back down, now that the Federal Reserve has widened its focus to include keeping the economy humming instead of just fighting high inflation. Friday’s blowout report on U.S. jobs growth raised optimism about the economy and hopes that the Fed can pull off a perfect landing for it.

The stronger-than-expected hiring pushed Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle to say he now sees just a 15% chance of a recession, down from 20%.

But Friday’s jobs report was so strong that it also forced traders to ratchet back forecasts for how much the Fed will ultimately cut interest rates by. That in turn has sent Treasury yields higher, and the 10-year yield is back above 4% for the first time since August.

The two-year Treasury yield also briefly climbed back above 4% Monday, up from just 3.50% a couple weeks ago. That’s a sizeable move for the bond market, and it can drag on prices for stocks and kinds of other investments.

When Treasury bonds, which are seen as the safest possible investments, are paying more in interest, investors become less inclined to pay very high prices for stocks and other things that carry bigger risk of losing money.

If that's the case, companies will need to deliver bigger profits to drive their stock prices much higher, and this week marks the start of the latest corporate earnings reporting season.

Analysts are forecasting S&P 500 companies will end up delivering 4.2% growth in their earnings per share for this past summer from a year earlier, led by technology and health care companies, according to FactSet. If those analysts are correct, it would be the fifth straight quarter of growth.

PepsiCo will report its latest quarterly results on Tuesday, but the momentum will really pick up on Friday. That's when JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of New York Mellon will report, as banks dominate the early days of reporting season.

Bank stocks were modestly higher on Monday, adding to gains from Friday when the stronger-than-expected jobs report raised hopes that customers will borrow more money and make good on paying it back.