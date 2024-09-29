Wall Street mixed following the latest signals of a solid economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting through a mixed Thursday of trading following the latest data showing a solid U.S. economy, while crude oil prices continue to climb.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in morning trading, following a shaky run where worries about worsening tensions in the Middle East knocked the index off its record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 139 points, or 0.3%, as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.

Oil prices rose again as the world continues to wait to see how Israel will respond to Iran’s missile attack from Tuesday. A barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 2.7% to top $75 after starting the week below $72.

Iran is a major producer of oil, and a worry is that a broadening war could affect neighboring countries that are also integral to the flow of crude. Helping to keep oil prices in check, though, are signals that supplies remain ample at the moment.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose following a pair of reports on the U.S. economy. One showed growth for real estate, health care and other U.S. services businesses accelerated to its strongest level since February 2023 and topped economists' expectations, though employment trends may be slowing.

A separate report, meanwhile, suggested the number of layoffs across the United States remains relatively low. Slightly more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, but the number remains low compared with history.

The dominant question hanging over Wall Street has been whether the job market will continue to hold up after the Federal Reserve earlier kept interest rates at a two-decade high. The Fed wanted to press the brake hard enough on the economy to stamp out high inflation.

Stocks are near their records because of hopes the U.S. economy will indeed continue to grow, now that the Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates to give it more juice. The Fed last month lowered its main interest rate for the first time in more than four years and indicated more cuts will arrive through next year.