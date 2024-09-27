NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are drifting around their records Friday as hopes hold that the economy can pull off the rare feat of getting painfully high inflation under control without a recession.

The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged in afternoon trading a day after setting an all-time high for the 42nd time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 341 points, or 0.8%, and on track to set its own record. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern time.

Treasury yields eased in the bond market after a report showed inflation slowed in August by a touch more than economists expected. It echoed similar numbers reported earlier in the month about inflation in August, but Friday’s report has resonance because it’s the measure of inflation that officials at the Federal Reserve prefer to use.

The Fed had long been keeping its main interest rate at a two-decade high in hopes of slowing the economy enough to stifle inflation. Now that inflation has eased substantially from its peak two summers ago, it’s begun cutting rates to ease the brakes off a slowing job market and prevent a recession.

If the Fed can pull off a perfect landing for the economy where it chokes off high inflation without suffocating the economy, all while lowering interest rates, it would be a form of nirvana for financial markets. And it’s a large reason why U.S. stocks have rallied to records.

Of course, that path is not certain. U.S. employers have slowed their hiring, and the inflation report on Friday also showed growth in U.S. consumer spending in August fell short of economists’ expectations. That’s important because consumer spending is the main engine of the economy.

Part of the shortfall may have been because incomes for Americans grew less in August than economists expected. As the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates, starting with its bigger-than-usual cut last week, Americans will see lower interest payments on their savings accounts and other similar investments.

The boost that lower interest rates can give through cheaper loans to buy homes, cars and things on credit cards, meanwhile, can take longer to come to fruition, “so consumption spending will likely get squeezed,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

More encouraging data arrived later in the morning, when a report said sentiment among U.S. consumers is stronger than economists expected.

On Wall Street, Bristol-Myers Squibb rose 3.2% after receiving U.S. federal approval for its new approach to treat schizophrenia in adults.

Costco Wholesale fell 1.9% after delivering weaker revenue in the latest quarter than analysts expected. That was even though its profit topped expectations.