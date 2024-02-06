All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldNovember 8, 2024

Wall Street cruises toward the close of its best week in a year

Wall Street wraps up its best week in a year as stocks see modest gains. The S&P 500 leads with a 0.3% rise, while Axon Enterprise surges 21.5% on strong earnings. Airbnb and Pinterest lag behind.

STAN CHOE, Associated Press
Trader William Lovesick, left, and specialist James Denaro work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader William Lovesick, left, and specialist James Denaro work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trader Robert Charmak works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader Robert Charmak works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A pair of traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
A pair of traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trader Michael Capolinoi works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Trader Michael Capolinoi works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Specialist Mike Pistillo, left and trader Peter Tuchman wear "S&P 6000" hats on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Specialist Mike Pistillo, left and trader Peter Tuchman wear "S&P 6000" hats on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are coasting to the close of their best week in a year with some modest moves on Friday.

The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in afternoon trading and on track for its biggest weekly gain since early November 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 230 points, or 0.5%, as of 12:09 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was virtually unchanged.

The relatively quiet trading follows big gains and more records for indexes earlier in the week after Donald Trump won the presidential election and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates again to make things easier for the economy.

Axon Enterprise, which sells Tasers and body cameras used by police officers, helped lead the market. It jumped 21.5% after delivering stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also raised its revenue forecast for the full year to $2.07 billion, which would mean 32% growth.

Expedia Group rose 6.2% after likewise topping profit expectations. It said booked room nights rose 9% from a year earlier.

Helping to keep the market in check was Airbnb, which sank 8.3% after the online vacation rental platform posted a mixed third-quarter earnings report and issued forecasts for the fourth quarter that disappointed investors.

Digital pinboard and shopping site Pinterest slid 16.7% after the company’s revenue guidance came in lower than investors expected, even as it easily beat Wall Street’s sales and profit targets.

In the bond market, longer-term Treasury yields eased.

A preliminary report in the morning suggested sentiment among U.S. consumers rose for a fourth straight month to its highest level in six months. The survey from the University of Michigan, which was conducted before Tuesday's election, also said expectations for inflation in the coming year eased to the lowest level since 2020.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.31% from 4.33% late Thursday. But it’s still well above where it was in mid-September, when it was close to 3.60%.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Treasury yields climbed in large part because the U.S. economy has remained much more resilient than feared. The hope is that it can continue to stay solid as the Federal Reserve continues to cut interest rates in order to keep the job market humming, now that it’s helped get inflation nearly down to its 2% target.

Some of the rise in yields has also been because of Trump. He talks up tariffs and other policies that economists say could drive inflation and the U.S. government’s debt higher, along with the economy’s growth.

Traders have already begun paring forecasts for how many cuts to rates the Fed will deliver next year because of that. While lower rates can boost the economy, they can also give inflation more fuel.

In stock markets abroad, Trump’s talk about tariffs has raised worries about possible trade tensions and disruptions to the global economy.

European indexes were mostly lower and on track for a losing week.

Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell as investors awaited much-anticipated steps by Beijing to rev up the slowing Chinese economy following a meeting of the legislature’s Standing Committee. Officials announced a 6 trillion yuan ($839 billion), three-year plan to help local governments refinance their many trillions of debt that has ballooned during the COVID-19 pandemic and a collapse of the property market.

Financial markets worldwide have swung sharply as investors lay bets on what Trump's plans for higher tariffs, lower tax rates and lighter regulation could mean for the global economy. But many professional investors have also urged caution, saying snaps back in prices could occur as it becomes more clear what proposals will become policy versus just negotiating starting points.

U.S. banks and the stocks of more domestically focused companies have seen some of the wildest moves, as some of the poster children of the “Trump trade.” The stock that’s become most synonymous with the president-elect, Trump Media & Technology Group, rose 11.6% Thursday and is on track for a slight gain this week.

___

AP Writers Matt Ott and Zimo Zhong contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 8
$70,000 engagement ring must be returned after canceled wedd...
WorldNov. 8
43 monkeys remain on the run from South Carolina lab. CEO sa...
WorldNov. 8
Judge cancels court deadlines in Trump's 2020 election case ...
WorldNov. 8
Elwood Edwards, the man behind the voice of AOL's 'You've go...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump's election likely to usher in leadership change at FBI
WorldNov. 8
Trump's election likely to usher in leadership change at FBI
Pompeii archaeological park sets daily visitors' limit to combat over-tourism
WorldNov. 8
Pompeii archaeological park sets daily visitors' limit to combat over-tourism
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Friday, November 8, 2024
WorldNov. 8
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Friday, November 8, 2024
PHOTO COLLECTION: Cuba Hurricane Rafael
WorldNov. 8
PHOTO COLLECTION: Cuba Hurricane Rafael
The US election was largely trouble-free, but a flood of misinformation raises future concerns
WorldNov. 8
The US election was largely trouble-free, but a flood of misinformation raises future concerns
India's ban on Salman Rushdie 'The Satanic Verses' may end — thanks to missing paperwork
WorldNov. 8
India's ban on Salman Rushdie 'The Satanic Verses' may end — thanks to missing paperwork
A research boat will scan the seabed to help search for those missing in Spain's floods
WorldNov. 8
A research boat will scan the seabed to help search for those missing in Spain's floods
The Latest: Election officials say key Maine race must go to ranked choice counting
WorldNov. 8
The Latest: Election officials say key Maine race must go to ranked choice counting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy