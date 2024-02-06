All sections
WorldNovember 29, 2024

S&P 500 and Dow post gains and close out best month of 2024

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones capped off their best month of 2024 with solid gains. Retailers like Macy's and Best Buy surged, while Tesla and Disney led the charge. Global markets showed mixed results.

Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Nov. 26 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
FILE - People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Nov. 26 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks posted solid gains as Wall Street put the finishing touches on one of its best months of the year.

The S&P rose 0.6% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%. Both indexes closed out November with their best monthly performances of the year. The Nasdaq added 0.8%. Friday was an abbreviated trading day, with stocks closing at 1 p.m. ET and the bond market an hour later.

Investors were looking to see how much shoppers are willing to spend on gifts for the holidays. Black Friday unofficially kicked off the holiday shopping season, although retailers had been offering early deals for weeks. Macy’s and Best Buy each gained around 2%.

Apple rose 1.1%. The technology giant is hoping recently added artificial intelligence features are enough to entice consumers to treat themselves or their relatives to a new iPhone for the holidays.

The Dow rose 7.5% in November, easily its best month of 2024. The Walt Disney Co. has the biggest percentage gain for the month at 22.1%, but the price-weighted index also got a boost from Goldman Sachs, up 17.5% to $608.57 and Salesforce, up more than 13% to $329.99.

The S&P 500 gained 5.7% this month, driven by Tesla and other stocks that received a boost from Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election. Discover Financial Services leads a list of financials stocks that had a good November, up nearly 23% for the month despite a small loss Friday. Investors believe the credit card company's merger with Capital One has a greater chance of going through under a Trump administration and overall the financial services industry faces less restrictive oversight.

Tesla shares rose 3.7% Friday and posted a monthly increase of more than 38%. The electric vehicle maker is expected to benefit from CEO Elon Musk’s support of Trump.

Musk also gave a boost to Hasbro shares after he triggered takeover speculation when he asked in a post on X how much the toy and game company was worth. Hasbro, which owns the role-playing game Dungeon & Dragons, rose 2%.

Bond yields fell, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipping to 4.19%.

Bitcoin, which recently made a run at $100,000 before dropping back, briefly rose back above $98,000 but was recently trading around $97,300.

Global markets mostly fell. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.4% after the government reported that inflation in Tokyo, considered an indicator for national trends, was 2.6% in November, up from 1.8% last month mainly due to a surge in fresh food prices.

Chinese markets advanced. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.9%. Gains in retailers’ stocks drove market gains after a two-day meeting in Beijing focused on promoting consumption ended on Thursday.

___

Zimo Zhong in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

