S&P 500 and Dow post gains and close out best month of 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks posted solid gains as Wall Street put the finishing touches on one of its best months of the year.

The S&P rose 0.6% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%. Both indexes closed out November with their best monthly performances of the year. The Nasdaq added 0.8%. Friday was an abbreviated trading day, with stocks closing at 1 p.m. ET and the bond market an hour later.

Investors were looking to see how much shoppers are willing to spend on gifts for the holidays. Black Friday unofficially kicked off the holiday shopping season, although retailers had been offering early deals for weeks. Macy’s and Best Buy each gained around 2%.

Apple rose 1.1%. The technology giant is hoping recently added artificial intelligence features are enough to entice consumers to treat themselves or their relatives to a new iPhone for the holidays.

The Dow rose 7.5% in November, easily its best month of 2024. The Walt Disney Co. has the biggest percentage gain for the month at 22.1%, but the price-weighted index also got a boost from Goldman Sachs, up 17.5% to $608.57 and Salesforce, up more than 13% to $329.99.

The S&P 500 gained 5.7% this month, driven by Tesla and other stocks that received a boost from Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election. Discover Financial Services leads a list of financials stocks that had a good November, up nearly 23% for the month despite a small loss Friday. Investors believe the credit card company's merger with Capital One has a greater chance of going through under a Trump administration and overall the financial services industry faces less restrictive oversight.

Tesla shares rose 3.7% Friday and posted a monthly increase of more than 38%. The electric vehicle maker is expected to benefit from CEO Elon Musk’s support of Trump.