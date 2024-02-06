NEW YORK (AP) — Crude prices jumped on worries about worsening tensions in the Middle East, while U.S. stocks pulled back further from their records. The S&P 500 edged down by 0.2% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped less than 0.1%. The price for a barrel of Brent crude leaped 5% and is potentially on track for its biggest weekly gain in nearly two years. It rose after President Joe Biden suggested officials were discussing a possible strike by Israel against Iranian oil facilities, though no move looks imminent. Treasury yields rose following signals the economy remains solid.

The S&P 500 was edging down by 0.4% in afternoon trading after a shaky week knocked the index off its all-time high set on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 251 points, or 0.6%, as of 3 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% lower.

Stocks sank as oil prices kept rising amid the world's wait to see how Israel will respond to Iran’s missile attack from Tuesday. A barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, leaped 5% to settle at $77.62 after starting the week below $72. It's potentially on track for its biggest weekly gain in nearly two years.

Oil prices rose after President Joe Biden suggested on Thursday that U.S. and Israeli officials were discussing a possible strike by Israel against Iranian oil facilities.

“We’re in discussion of that,” Biden said to reporters. He added, “I think that would be a little – anyway,” without finishing the thought. Biden also said he doesn’t expect Israel to retaliate immediately against Iran.

Iran is a major producer of oil, and a worry is that a broadening of the fighting could not only choke off Iran's flows to China but also affect neighboring countries that are integral to the flow of crude. Helping to keep prices in check, though, are signals that supplies of oil remain ample at the moment. Brent last month hit its lowest price in nearly three years.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose after reports suggested the U.S. economy remains solid. One showed growth for real estate, health care and other U.S. services businesses accelerated to its strongest pace since February 2023 and topped economists' expectations, though employment trends may be slowing.

A separate report, meanwhile, suggested the number of layoffs across the United States remains relatively low. Slightly more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, but the number remains low compared with history.