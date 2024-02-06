HONG KONG (AP) — Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday after stocks in Wall Street shook off a choppy start to finish higher the previous day as it kicked off a holiday-shortened week.

U.S. futures were little changed and oil prices rose.

Honda shares surged more than 16% as the Japanese auto giant announced an up to 1.1 trillion yen ($7 billion) share buyback and meanwhile, held a merger talk with Nissan.

The two companies said they had signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday and that smaller Nissan alliance member Mitsubishi Motors Corp. also had agreed to join the talks on integrating their businesses. Nissan's share shed 0.1% on Tuesday.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3% in morning trading to 39,055.35.

South Korea’s consumer sentiment sharply dropped in December amid rising concerns over political uncertainty following the parliament’s impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The decline hit the lowest level since November 2022, when a Halloween crowd crush resulted in 159 fatalities.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.3% to 2,436.67.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.2% to 20,119.47 and the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.7% at 3,374.58. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.3% to 8,225.00.

Taiwan’s Taiex gained 0.5%, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares reaching a record high during the early trading day.

On Monday, the S&P 500 ended 0.7% higher to 5,974.07 after having been down 0.5% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also recovered from an early slide to eke out a 0.2% gain to 42,906.95. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 1% to 19,764.89.

Traders got a look at a new snapshot of U.S. consumer confidence Monday. The Conference Board said that consumer confidence slipped in December. Its consumer confidence index fell back to 104.7 from 112.8 in November. Wall Street was expecting a reading of 113.8.