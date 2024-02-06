HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comments on tariffs raised uncertainty in Chinese markets.

Investors in Asia were relieved on Monday after Trump decided not to immediately impose significant tariffs on China. But on Tuesday, Trump said he was considering a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports over concerns about fentanyl being smuggled from China to the U.S. via Mexico and Canada.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.1% to 19,888.12, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.7% to 3,805.78.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 1.5% at 39,604.71 after Trump announced a joint venture that aims to invest up to $500 billion in infrastructure related to artificial intelligence. Softbank Group Corp.'s Japan-listed shares surged 8.9% on Wednesday.

Taiwan’s Taiex also gained 1.4% after Trump's AI investment push, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. increasing by 2.7%.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.7% to 2,535.30 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3% to 8,428.70.

U.S. futures were higher while oil prices were mixed.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to 6,049.24, while many markets around the world took only tentative steps following Trump’s return to the White House on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 44,025.81, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.6% to 19,756.78.

Trump has promised sweeping moves to reshape global trade and the economy, often at the expense of other countries, but most stock indexes in Asia and Europe made only modest moves. In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields gave back some of their big recent gains that had cranked up the pressure on stock markets worldwide, while bitcoin pulled back from its record set the day before.

In the foreign-currency market, the values of both the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar fell against the U.S. dollar after Trump said he expects to put 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting on Feb. 1.