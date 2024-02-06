HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday after U.S. indexes drifted lower on Tuesday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer inflation due later in the day.

U.S. futures were little changed and oil prices rose.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1% lower to 20,294.54 and the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2% at 3,430.25 as leaders convened an annual planning meeting in Beijing that is expected to set economic policies and growth targets for the coming year.

Earlier this week, top Chinese leaders agreed on a “moderately loose” monetary policy during a meeting of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo. That’s the first move in 10 years away from a more cautious, “prudent” stance. Readouts from state media hinted at more robust stimulus to support the world’s second-largest economy, but analysts remained skeptical about any dramatic measures.

South Korea's market rose for a second straight day, recovering from last week's political turmoil. The Kospi added 0.7% to 2,433.57 after the country's seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained at 2.7% in November, unchanged from the previous month.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3% to 39,261.03 after data showed that Japan’s wholesale inflation in November rose 3.7% year-on-year, marking three consecutive months of increases and further adding pressure on the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates.

Japan's central bank will hold a two-day policy meeting next week. Markets widely expect the bank to raise short-term interest rates from the current level of 0.25%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.4% to 8,357.80.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 dipped 0.3% to 6,034.91, a day after pulling back from its latest all-time high. Those were the first back-to-back losses for the index in nearly a month, as momentum slows following a big rally that has the benchmark index on track for one of its best years of the millennium.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% to 44,247.83, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.3% to 19,687.24.