All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 6, 2025

Stock market today: Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street snap out of holiday-season funk

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street snapped out of a spell of holiday season blues, with markets in Tokyo and China declining.

ZIMO ZHONG, Associated Press
Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato tolls a bell during a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato tolls a bell during a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kimono-clad employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and guests leave the venue after a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Kimono-clad employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and guests leave the venue after a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hiromi Yamaji, left, CEO of Japan Exchange Group (JPX) delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Hiromi Yamaji, left, CEO of Japan Exchange Group (JPX) delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stock price board is seen after a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Stock price board is seen after a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange prepares to start a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange prepares to start a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and guests make a ceremonial hand-clapping during a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and guests make a ceremonial hand-clapping during a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A guest prepares to pose with a wooden hummer to toll the bell prior to a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A guest prepares to pose with a wooden hummer to toll the bell prior to a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hiromi Yamaji, left, CEO of Japan Exchange Group (JPX) delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Hiromi Yamaji, left, CEO of Japan Exchange Group (JPX) delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange prepares to start a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange prepares to start a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and guests make a ceremonial hand-clapping during a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and guests make a ceremonial hand-clapping during a ceremony marking the start of this year's trading Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street snapped out of a spell of holiday season blues, with markets in Tokyo and China declining.

Japan’s finance minister rang in the New Year as Tokyo’s market resumed trading after the long traditional holiday, as traders in suits and kimonos clapped for good fortune in 2025.

“The Japanese government will act to secure economic growth led by wage increases and investment," the finance minister, Katsunobu Kato said, vowing to “grasp signs of recovery” and to ensure that "every single citizen can feel the improvement in their salaries.”

The prevailing sentiment in much of Asia has been caution over potential changes by President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to sharply raise tariffs on imports from China and other countries, potentially denting growth for a region heavily reliant on trade.

Nippon Steel was expected to sue after U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday rejected its nearly $15 billion bid to acquire Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp. Nippon Steel’s shares fell 0.8% in Tokyo on Monday. U.S. Steel’s shares sank 6.5% on Friday.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.5% to 39,309.13, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.3% to 19,706.66.

The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2% lower, to 3,206.75.

Markets shrugged off a report that China’s services economy grew at its fastest pace in seven months in December, while export businesses declined, according to a private sector survey. The index rose to 52.2 in December, surpassing the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

Elsewhere in Asia, the mood was lighter. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 8,254.60 and Taiwan's Taiex jumped 2.8%.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In South Korea, the Kospi jumped 1.7% to 2,484.27, driven by a 7.1% increase in computer chip maker SK Hynix Inc. and a 2.6% jump in shares in Samsung Electronics, the country's biggest company.

South Korea’s anti-corruption agency asked the police to take over efforts to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after its investigators failed to take him into custody following a standoff with the presidential security service last week.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rallied 1.3% to 5,942.47, reaching its first gain since Christmas and its best day in nearly two months. Strength for Big Tech stocks helped it break a five-day losing streak, its longest since April, and trim its loss for the week to 0.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% to 42,732.13, and the Nasdaq composite leaped 1.8% to 19,621.68.

U.S. stock indexes have vaulted to records after the U.S. economy kept growing despite high interest rates that have helped push inflation nearly all the way down to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

But even though the economy and job market still look solid, the path ahead is not assured. Part of the reason the S&P 500 set more than 50 all-time highs last year was because of the expectation that the Fed would keep cutting interest rates through 2025, after it began easing them in September.

Traders are now ratcheting back their expectations for coming cuts to rates. Inflation is proving to be stubborn as the Fed tries to wring out the last percentage point of improvement to get inflation down to 2%. Worries are also rising that tariffs and other policies coming from President-elect Donald Trump could put upward pressure on inflation. All the while, critics say U.S. stock prices simply look too expensive after rising so much faster than corporate profits.

In other dealings, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 12 cents to $73.83 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 18 cents to $76.33 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 157.77 Japanese yen from 157.22 yen. The euro cost $1.0316, up from $1.0306.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 6
They fled from extremists. Now the government in Burkina Fas...
WorldJan. 6
Golden Globes Fashion: Ariana Grande eschews Glinda pink for...
WorldJan. 6
Afghans arrive in the Philippines to complete visa processin...
WorldJan. 6
Jimmy Carter raised climate change concerns 35 years before ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Winter blast of snow, ice and bitter cold grips the US from the Midwest to the East Coast
WorldJan. 6, 2001
Winter blast of snow, ice and bitter cold grips the US from the Midwest to the East Coast
Lions beat Vikings 31-9, win NFC North and No. 1 seed, dropping division rivals to No. 5
WorldJan. 6, 2001
Lions beat Vikings 31-9, win NFC North and No. 1 seed, dropping division rivals to No. 5
Lawsuit alleges Fox Sports ex-host harassed hairstylist and offered her $1.5M for sex
WorldJan. 6, 2001
Lawsuit alleges Fox Sports ex-host harassed hairstylist and offered her $1.5M for sex
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Press Room
WorldJan. 6, 2001
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Press Room
As he prepares to leave office, Biden urges incoming Democratic lawmakers to reach across the aisle
WorldJan. 6, 2001
As he prepares to leave office, Biden urges incoming Democratic lawmakers to reach across the aisle
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Ballroom Arrivals
WorldJan. 6, 2001
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Ballroom Arrivals
South Korean anti-corruption agency asks police to take over efforts to detain impeached Yoon
WorldJan. 6, 2001
South Korean anti-corruption agency asks police to take over efforts to detain impeached Yoon
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Arrivals
WorldJan. 5, 2001
PHOTO COLLECTION: 82nd Golden Globes Arrivals
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy