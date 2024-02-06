All sections
WorldJanuary 21, 2025

Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed in a muted reaction to the U.S. inauguration

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed in mostly muted trading on Tuesday, despite anticipation for a market reaction to the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
A monitor near a Japanese and the U.S. flags shows Donald Trump delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony as President of the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A monitor near a Japanese and the U.S. flags shows Donald Trump delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony as President of the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An electronic stock board shows Japan's Nikkei index as a monitor shows Donald Trump delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony as President of the United States, at a securities firm Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
An electronic stock board shows Japan's Nikkei index as a monitor shows Donald Trump delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony as President of the United States, at a securities firm Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A staff member walks past a monitor showing Donald Trump delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony as President of the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A staff member walks past a monitor showing Donald Trump delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony as President of the United States, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed in mostly muted trading on Tuesday, despite anticipation for a market reaction to the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Some analysts said the inauguration would inject optimism into global markets, while others said the threat of incoming tariffs would work as a dampener on Asian economies. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1% in morning trading to 38,951.77. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 8,392.80. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.2% to 2,514.06.

Worries about the effects of Trump's policies on China have eased somewhat as both sides have pledged to work to improve relations. Trump did not immediately indicate drastic action on possible tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S.

The Hang Seng index added 0.4% to 20,012.25, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.3% to 3,233.85.

“In a twist that calmed nerves across global markets ... President Trump revealed he would not, contrary to expectations, roll out new tariffs immediately,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

In one sign of market optimism about possible executive moves aimed at stimulating the U.S. economy, U.S. stock market futures rose.

Shares in Fuji Media Holdings, of which major Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV is a part, dropped in morning trading, as dozens of companies, including Toyota Motor Corp., decided to stop airing television commercials that accompany Fuji TV shows. The stock price has zigzagged recently as a sex scandal unfolded, reported by weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude declined $1.14 to $76.74 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 13 cents to $80.28 a barrel.

In currency trading, the weak U.S. dollar was believed to be one reaction to the lack of a clear perceived direction on Trump's tariff policies, but currency moves were relatively moderate. The dollar fell to 155.14 Japanese yen from 155.61 yen. The euro cost $1.0389, down slightly from $1.0419.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

