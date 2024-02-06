TOKYO (AP) — Asia shares mostly fell in Monday trading as worries grow about President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on key U.S. trading partners.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.4% in early trading to 38,612.96. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.8% to 8,376.30. South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.9% to 2,443.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.4% to 19,942.54, while the Shanghai Composite also was lower but little changed at 3,250.60.

Analysts said Asian markets were bracing for volatility set off by a possible trade war escalation.

“The implications for trade restrictions could result in reduced global trade flows, supply chain shifts which could mean higher costs for businesses, and higher inflation,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Wall Street ended last week lower, with the S&P 500 falling 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.3%. The indexes posted their first weekly loss in three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%.

The selling in New York was broad, with about 75% of the stocks in the S&P 500 closing lower. Technology and energy companies accounted for a large share of the decline.