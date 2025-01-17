All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 17, 2025

Stock market today: Asian shares slip as China says economy hit 5% growth target in '24

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after China reported that its economy grew at a

ELAINE KURTENBACH, Associated Press
An electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm is seen though a truck window Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
An electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm is seen though a truck window Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person runs in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A person runs in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - People pass the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)
FILE - People pass the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 5, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after China reported that its economy grew at a 5% annual pace last year, hitting the government’s target but slowing from the year before.

U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices also climbed.

Strong exports and policies aimed at spurring more consumer spending and investment helped drive a boom in manufacturing, which jumped nearly 6% from a year earlier, the Chinese government reported.

Share benchmarks in China showed scant reaction, given that the 5% annual growth exactly matched the government's target for “about 5%” growth in 2024. In quarterly terms, the economy grew 5.4% in October-December.

Economists are forecasting a further slowing of growth this year and beyond, and President-elect Donald Trump's threats to raise U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods have added to Beijing's challenges as it faces a raft of moves by Washington to limit access to advanced technology, such as computer chips used in artificial intelligence.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.1% to 19,509.68 and the Shanghai Composite index also fell 0.1%, to 3,231.30.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index lost 1% to 38,193.05, while the Kospi in Seoul shed 0.3% to 2,521.46. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 8,316.70.

Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.1%, even though computer chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., or TSMC, reported Thursday that its profit in the last quarter jumped 57%. The world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturer — which has found itself in the middle of a trade and technology rift between the U.S. and China — said it results were propelled by the artificial intelligence boom.

Its stock that trades in the United States rose 3.9% on Thursday. Early Friday, its Taiwan-traded shares were up 3.9%.

The Sensex in India advanced 0.4%.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In other dealings early Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 43 cents to $79.11 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 33 cents at $81.62 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 155.42 Japanese yen from 155.22 yen late Thursday. The euro was unchanged at $1.0306.

On Thursday, U.S. stock indexes drifted lower Thursday following a mixed set of earnings reports from Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group and other big companies.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 5,937.34. Gainers outnumbered losers, but drops for some influential stocks like Tesla outweighed advances. Tesla fell 3.4% on news it is offering discounts on its Cybertruck, the latest sign that Elon Musk’s company is struggling to attract buyers as sales of its electric vehicle models drop for the first time in a dozen years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2% to 43,153.13, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.9% to 19,338.29.

The relatively modest moves for stocks came a day after they shot higher on hopes that an encouraging report on inflation may convince the Federal Reserve to deliver more cuts to interest rates this year. Treasury yields were also more placid in the bond market following mixed economic reports on Thursday.

One report showed growth for sales at U.S. retailers wasn’t as strong last month as economists expected. Another said more U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, and a third said manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic area unexpectedly roared back to growth.

Taken together, the trio of reports suggests the U.S. economy is nowhere near a recession but may be showing some signs of slowing that could keep pressure off inflation. Markets have been lurching down and up in recent weeks as economic reports force traders to revamp their expectations about what the Federal Reserve may do with interest rates in 2025.

UnitedHealth Group tumbled 6%. The insurer reported a stronger profit than expected, but its revenue for the latest quarter came up shy of forecasts. It was the company’s first financial report since the shooting of one of its executives outside a New York City hotel early last month.

___

AP Business Writers Stan Choe, Matt Ott and Bernard Condon contributed.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis Third...
WorldJan. 17
China's population falls for a third straight year, posing c...
WorldJan. 17
AP PHOTOS: Papua's noken bag, the knotted legacy of resilien...
WorldJan. 17
Netanyahu says deal to release hostages held in Gaza has bee...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Truck driver in Texas smuggling attempt that resulted in the deaths of 53 migrants pleads guilty
WorldJan. 17
Truck driver in Texas smuggling attempt that resulted in the deaths of 53 migrants pleads guilty
AP Week in Pictures
WorldJan. 16
AP Week in Pictures
A judge in Texas rules 3 other states can challenge access to abortion pill mifepristone nationwide
WorldJan. 16
A judge in Texas rules 3 other states can challenge access to abortion pill mifepristone nationwide
Sting, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at FireAid Benefit Concert
WorldJan. 16
Sting, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at FireAid Benefit Concert
SpaceX's Starship mega rocket blasts off on its most complex test flight yet
WorldJan. 16
SpaceX's Starship mega rocket blasts off on its most complex test flight yet
As Biden warns of an 'oligarchy,' Trump will be flanked by tech billionaires at his inauguration
WorldJan. 16
As Biden warns of an 'oligarchy,' Trump will be flanked by tech billionaires at his inauguration
AP Exclusive: Egypt's chief diplomat urges Israel and Hamas to enact ceasefire 'without any delay'
WorldJan. 16
AP Exclusive: Egypt's chief diplomat urges Israel and Hamas to enact ceasefire 'without any delay'
American accused of assaulting a Pennsylvania student is extradited from France to the US
WorldJan. 16
American accused of assaulting a Pennsylvania student is extradited from France to the US
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy