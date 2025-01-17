BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after China reported that its economy grew at a 5% annual pace last year, hitting the government’s target but slowing from the year before.

U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices also climbed.

Strong exports and policies aimed at spurring more consumer spending and investment helped drive a boom in manufacturing, which jumped nearly 6% from a year earlier, the Chinese government reported.

Share benchmarks in China showed scant reaction, given that the 5% annual growth exactly matched the government's target for “about 5%” growth in 2024. In quarterly terms, the economy grew 5.4% in October-December.

Economists are forecasting a further slowing of growth this year and beyond, and President-elect Donald Trump's threats to raise U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods have added to Beijing's challenges as it faces a raft of moves by Washington to limit access to advanced technology, such as computer chips used in artificial intelligence.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.1% to 19,509.68 and the Shanghai Composite index also fell 0.1%, to 3,231.30.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index lost 1% to 38,193.05, while the Kospi in Seoul shed 0.3% to 2,521.46. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 8,316.70.

Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.1%, even though computer chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., or TSMC, reported Thursday that its profit in the last quarter jumped 57%. The world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturer — which has found itself in the middle of a trade and technology rift between the U.S. and China — said it results were propelled by the artificial intelligence boom.

Its stock that trades in the United States rose 3.9% on Thursday. Early Friday, its Taiwan-traded shares were up 3.9%.

The Sensex in India advanced 0.4%.