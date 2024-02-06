TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, after technology stocks pulled Wall Street to another record finish.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday from the previous session's all-time high to post a record for the 54th time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 1%.

Some analysts think Japanese issues could end up benefiting as a result of Donald Trump’s latest threat on tariffs on China and other nations. The president-elect on Saturday threatened 100% tariffs against a group of developing economies, including China and Brazil, if they act to undermine the U.S. dollar.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% in morning trading to 39,215.99. Tokyo Electron issues surged 4.4%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 8,504.00. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.7% to 2,495.80, after inflation data showed a rebound but remained low enough to keep rate-cut thoughts alive for early 2025.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.2% to 19,595.53, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2% to 3,370.74.

On Wall Street, Super Micro Computer, a stock that’s been on an AI-driven roller coaster, soared 28.7% to lead the market.

Following allegations of misconduct and the resignation of its public auditor, the maker of servers used in artificial-intelligence technology said an investigation found no evidence of misconduct by its management or by the company’s board.

Big Tech stocks also helped prop up the market. Gains of 1.8% for Microsoft and 3.2% for Meta Platforms were the two strongest forces pushing upward on the S&P 500.

Intel was another propellant during the morning, but it lost an early gain to fall 0.5% after the chip company said CEO Pat Gelsinger has retired and stepped down from the board. Intel is looking for Gelsinger’s replacement, and its chair said it’s “committed to restoring investor confidence.”

Intel recently lost its spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to Nvidia, which has skyrocketed in Wall Street’s frenzy around AI.