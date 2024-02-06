TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly slipped Thursday, as the region's main stock market in Tokyo stayed closed for the New Year's holidays.

Investors remained cautious amid worries about what President Donald Trump might mean for policy changes, while the political uncertainty in South Korea added to a wait-and-see mood.

Australia's S&P/ASx 200 rose 0.4% in early trading to 8,193.90. South Korea's Kospi declined nearly 0.1% to 2,397.54. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 19,807.19, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.8% to 3,325.56.

Wall Street trading was closed on Wednesday for the New Year’s Day holiday.

On Thursday, investors will get an updated snapshot of U.S. construction spending for November, while U.S. manufacturing numbers for December will be released Friday.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close their equity and options markets on Jan. 9 in observance of a National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter, continuing a longtime Wall Street tradition of mourning the nation’s leaders. The 39th U.S. president and global humanitarian died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was 100 years old.

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Tuesday as the market delivered a downbeat finish on the final day of another milestone-shattering year on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to finish down 0.4%. The benchmark index, which set 57 record highs in 2024, racked up a 23.3% gain for the year. This was its second straight year with a gain of more than 20%. The last time the index had as big a back-to-back annual gain was 1998.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.9%.