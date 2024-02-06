All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 2, 2025

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly decline amid investor worries, and Tokyo stays closed

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly slipped Thursday, as the region's main stock market in Tokyo stayed closed for the New Year's holidays.

YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press
FILE - A sign outside the New York Stock Exchange marks the intersection of Wall and Broad Streets, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
FILE - A sign outside the New York Stock Exchange marks the intersection of Wall and Broad Streets, Dec. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly slipped Thursday, as the region's main stock market in Tokyo stayed closed for the New Year's holidays.

Investors remained cautious amid worries about what President Donald Trump might mean for policy changes, while the political uncertainty in South Korea added to a wait-and-see mood.

Australia's S&P/ASx 200 rose 0.4% in early trading to 8,193.90. South Korea's Kospi declined nearly 0.1% to 2,397.54. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 19,807.19, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.8% to 3,325.56.

Wall Street trading was closed on Wednesday for the New Year’s Day holiday.

On Thursday, investors will get an updated snapshot of U.S. construction spending for November, while U.S. manufacturing numbers for December will be released Friday.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close their equity and options markets on Jan. 9 in observance of a National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter, continuing a longtime Wall Street tradition of mourning the nation’s leaders. The 39th U.S. president and global humanitarian died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was 100 years old.

U.S. stock indexes closed mostly lower Tuesday as the market delivered a downbeat finish on the final day of another milestone-shattering year on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to finish down 0.4%. The benchmark index, which set 57 record highs in 2024, racked up a 23.3% gain for the year. This was its second straight year with a gain of more than 20%. The last time the index had as big a back-to-back annual gain was 1998.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.9%.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Big Tech stocks led this year’s rally, pushing the Nasdaq to a yearly gain of 28.6%. The Dow, which is far less heavily weighted with tech, rose 12.9% for the year.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 25.31 points to 5,881.63 on Tuesday. The Dow lost 29.51 points to close at 42,544.22, and the Nasdaq slid 175.99 points to finish at 19,310.79.

U.S. markets’ stellar run was driven by a growing economy, solid consumer spending and a strong jobs market.

Skyrocketing prices for companies in the artificial-intelligence business, such as Nvidia and Super Micro Computer, helped lift the market to new heights.

After three interest rate cuts in 2024, the Fed has signaled a more cautious approach heading into 2025 with inflation remaining sticky as the country prepares for President-elect Donald Trump to transition into the White House. Trump’s threats to hike tariffs on imported goods have raised anxiety that inflation could be reignited as companies pass along the cost of tariffs.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 36 cents to $72.08 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 34 cents to $74.98 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 157.28 Japanese yen from 157.24 yen. The euro cost $1.0373, up from $1.0361.

___

AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 2
No. 6 Ohio State blasts top-ranked Oregon 41-21 in the Rose ...
WorldJan. 2
Death toll in New Orleans crash rises to 15, coroner says
WorldJan. 1
What is the Islamic State, and what attacks has it inspired ...
WorldJan. 1
A fireworks explosion in the Honolulu area has killed 3 peop...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
An aspiring nurse, football star, single mother and father of 2 killed in New Orleans attack
WorldJan. 1
An aspiring nurse, football star, single mother and father of 2 killed in New Orleans attack
Texas avoids huge upset, beats Arizona State 39-31 in double overtime in Peach Bowl
WorldJan. 1
Texas avoids huge upset, beats Arizona State 39-31 in double overtime in Peach Bowl
An armed man kills at least 10 people, including 2 children, in a shooting rampage in Montenegro
WorldJan. 1
An armed man kills at least 10 people, including 2 children, in a shooting rampage in Montenegro
New Orleans barriers to prevent vehicle attacks were in the process of being replaced
WorldJan. 1
New Orleans barriers to prevent vehicle attacks were in the process of being replaced
Power is restored to nearly all of Puerto Rico after a major blackout
WorldJan. 1
Power is restored to nearly all of Puerto Rico after a major blackout
1 person dies when truck catches fire and explodes outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel
WorldJan. 1
1 person dies when truck catches fire and explodes outside Trump's Las Vegas hotel
Movies in 2024: Lessons from a turbulent year at the box office
WorldJan. 1
Movies in 2024: Lessons from a turbulent year at the box office
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram and posts a New Year's video
WorldJan. 1
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, returns to Instagram and posts a New Year's video
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy