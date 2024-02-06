BANGKOK (AP) — Shares slipped in Tokyo and Shanghai on Wednesday, two of only a handful of world markets open on Christmas day.

Oil prices rose.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% lower to 38,997.02, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2% to 3,387.41.

Thursday will bring a weekly update on U.S. unemployment benefits.

Also early Wednesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was up 93 cents at $70.17 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 6 cents to $73.23 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 157.37 Japanese yen from 157.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0431 from $1.0397.

On Tuesday, stocks closed higher on Wall Street in a shortened holiday session. Gains in Big Tech stocks helped the S&P 500 to a 1.1% gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.3%.

Advancers outnumbered decliners by more than 3-to-1 on the New York Stock Exchange.