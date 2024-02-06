All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 26, 2024

Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly higher in thin post-Christmas holiday trading

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday in thin post-Christmas holiday trading, while oil prices rose.

ELAINE KURTENBACH, Associated Press
A currency trader watches monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader watches monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A currency trader talks to another near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A currency trader talks to another near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and the South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk in front of Tokyo Stock Exchange building Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People walk in front of Tokyo Stock Exchange building Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lights marking the entrance to a subway station frame the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Lights marking the entrance to a subway station frame the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday in thin post-Christmas holiday trading, while oil prices rose.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index surged 0.8% to 39,449.55, on strong gains in retailers and tourism-related stocks after Japan agreed to ease visa conditions for Chinese tourists.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings, a major department store group, gained 7%. J. Front Retailing Co., owner of the Matsuzakaya and Daimaru department store groups, jumped 8.8%. Automakers also saw large gains.

China and Japan also agreed Wednesday to conduct talks on contentious security issues and other sources of friction during a visit by Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya to Beijing, where he met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

South Korea's Kospi slipped less than 0.1% to 2,438.85, while the Taiex in Taiwan gained 0.2%.

The Shanghai Composite index edged less than 0.1% higher, to 3,395.41.

Thailand's SET was up 0.1%.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Markets were closed Thursday in Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia.

U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday and will reopen Thursday, when an update on U.S. unemployment benefits is due.

Gains in Big Tech stocks contributed to a “Santa rally” for Tuesday’s shortened holiday session. The S&P 500 gained 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9%. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.3%.

Also early Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was up 27 cents at $70.37 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 24 cents to $73.31 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 157.43 Japanese yen from 157.19 yen. The euro fell to $1.0401 from $1.0410.

Tuesday’s U.S. market rally was in line with what's historically been a very cheerful season. The last five trading days of each year, plus the first two in the new year, have brought an average gain of 1.3% since 1950.

So far this month, the U.S. stock market has lost some of its gains since President-elect Donald Trump’s win on Election Day, which raised hopes for faster economic growth and more lax regulations that would boost corporate profits. Worries have risen that Trump’s preference for tariffs and other policies could lead to higher inflation, a bigger U.S. government debt and difficulties for global trade.

Even so, the U.S. market remains on pace to deliver strong returns for 2024. The benchmark S&P 500 is up 26.6% so far this year and remains within roughly 1% of the all-time high it set earlier this month — its latest of 57 record highs this year.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 25
Blake Lively's claims that movie co-star launched smear camp...
WorldDec. 25
Snowy owl rescued from car grille by Minnesota woman who sav...
WorldDec. 25
Azerbaijani airliner crashes in Kazakhstan, killing 38 with ...
WorldDec. 25
Trial of man accused in Trump assassination attempt in Flori...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1B after no numbers match on Christmas Eve drawing
WorldDec. 25
Jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1B after no numbers match on Christmas Eve drawing
China and Japan agree to talks on security issues as they seek to mend ties
WorldDec. 25
China and Japan agree to talks on security issues as they seek to mend ties
Israel and Hamas accuse each other of complicating ceasefire efforts as they inch closer to a deal
WorldDec. 25
Israel and Hamas accuse each other of complicating ceasefire efforts as they inch closer to a deal
Saturday NFL draws larger audience than college games for rollout of 12-team playoff
WorldDec. 25
Saturday NFL draws larger audience than college games for rollout of 12-team playoff
Desi Bouterse, a dictator convicted of murder who twice ruled Suriname, has died at 79
WorldDec. 25
Desi Bouterse, a dictator convicted of murder who twice ruled Suriname, has died at 79
Fate of Trump's Cabinet picks unclear as Republicans prepare to take power in Senate
WorldDec. 25
Fate of Trump's Cabinet picks unclear as Republicans prepare to take power in Senate
Why Palestinian forces are cracking down on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank
WorldDec. 25
Why Palestinian forces are cracking down on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank
Russia targets Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Christmas Day
WorldDec. 25
Russia targets Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Christmas Day
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy