BANGKOK (AP) — Shares mostly gained in Asia on Monday after U.S. stocks capped a mostly dismal week with a broad rally that still left the benchmark S&P 500 down 2% for the week.

U.S. futures and oil prices advanced.

One shadow over markets was cleared when U.S. lawmakers passed a budget deal in the early hours of Saturday, narrowly averting a pre-Christmas government shutdown.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index jumped 0.9% to 39,039.18, while the dollar was trading at 156.53 Japanese yen, up from 156.48 yen.

Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Corp. were expected to hold a news conference later Monday as reports speculated on a possible merger between Japan’s second and third-largest automakers. Honda's shares, which fell after news of the talks on a deal surfaced last week, were up 0.8%. Nissan's, which had soared, fell 0.9%.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7% to 19,857.98, while the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.2% higher.

Australia's S&P/ASX 500 jumped 1.4% to 8,175.80.

South Korea's Kospi added 1.5% to 2,440.62 and Taiwan's Taiex jumped 2.5%., with TSMC, the world's biggest computer chip maker, gaining 3.9%. Hon Hai Precision Industry, which reportedly has been maneuvering to buy a big stake in Nissan, jumped 3.8%.

In Bangkok, the SET edged 0.1% higher.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rallied 1.1%, closing at 5,930.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.2% to 42,840.26 and the Nasdaq composite gained 1% to 19,572.60.