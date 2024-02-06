BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday after the Nasdaq set a record ahead of a meeting by the Federal Reserve later this week that could set the direction for markets in the new year.

U.S. futures were higher and oil prices fell.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.2% to 39,528.23, helped by gains in technology shares including SoftBank Group Corp., whose CEO Masayoshi Son joined President-elect Donald Trump in announcing plans Monday by the Japanese technology and telecoms giant to invest $100 billion in U.S. projects over the next four years.

SoftBank's U.S. listed shares closed 0.6% higher.

Chinese markets slid further, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index losing 0.4% to 19,725.08. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.6% to 3,366.89.

Investors have appeared disappointed over Beijing's latest announcements about policies aimed at buttressing economic growth and encouraging more consumer demand.

“In China, recent disappointing data continues to pressure domestic policymakers to intensify their policy stimulus to invigorate domestic demand,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

South Korea's Kospi sank 1% to 2,465.76 as authorities were pushing to summon impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for questioning over his short-lived martial law decree of last week. The country's Constitutional Court began its first meeting Monday on Yoon’s case to determine whether to remove him from office or reinstate him.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 8,314.10, while the Taiex in Taiwan was up 0.2%. In Bangkok, the SET edged 0.2% lower.

On Monday, U.S. stock indexes drifted amid mixed trading.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 6,074.08 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.2% to a record close of 20,173.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, giving up 0.3% to 43,717.48.