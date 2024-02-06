All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 6, 2025

Steve Carell surprises Southern California high school students with free prom tickets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Steve Carell poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "Despicable Me 4," June 24, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Steve Carell poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "Despicable Me 4," June 24, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Steve Carell is sending Southern California high school students affected by the devasting wildfires in Los Angeles to the prom for free.

The “Office” actor and comedian said Tuesday in an Instagram video that he was working with the Alice's Kids charity to pay for prom for seniors at six high schools in Pasadena.

“If you have already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you for your prom tickets. It’s a pretty good deal,” Carell said.

The Los Angeles area fires destroyed more than 16,000 homes, businesses and other structures and killed at least 29 people in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood and Altadena area north of Pasadena. It also scorched school campuses, upending the lives of thousands of students and parents who were left scrambling looking for classrooms for their kids to go to.

Alice's Kids will donate about $175,000 for more than 800 students to attend the annual right-of-passage dance for graduating students. Tickets typically range from $100 to $150 each.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Going to prom should be a celebration, and we wanted to help make the big night just a little easier for seniors whose lives have been turned upside down by the wildfires,” said Ron Fitzsimmons, executive director of Alice’s Kids. “Hopefully this allows the students to unwind and have some fun after a devasting year.”

An Instagram video posted by John Muir High School, one of the recipient schools, show students clapping and cheering as they were surprised with Carell's announcement during a school assembly.

Another recipient includes Aveson Charter School, whose campus for kindergarten through 5th grade students burned down in the fires and building for sixth through 12th graders is damaged and unusable.

Carell also participated in the star-studded “Skate for LA Strong” hockey tournament last week to raise money for fire relief.

In closing, the actor said: “Have fun, enjoy the prom. And remember, this is Steve Carell.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 6
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only ...
WorldMar. 6
Things to know about avalanches, what causes them and how to...
WorldMar. 5
Appeals court allows removal of watchdog agency head as lega...
WorldMar. 5
As many top Democrats stay silent on Cuomo mayoral run, an a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Avalanche buries at least 3 skiers near Anchorage, Alaska officials say
WorldMar. 5
Avalanche buries at least 3 skiers near Anchorage, Alaska officials say
Federal judge blocks drastic funding cuts to medical research
WorldMar. 5
Federal judge blocks drastic funding cuts to medical research
Vance visits the US-Mexico border to tout Trump's immigration crackdown
WorldMar. 5
Vance visits the US-Mexico border to tout Trump's immigration crackdown
Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs, according to internal memo
WorldMar. 5
Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 employees from Veterans Affairs, according to internal memo
Scientists around the globe raise concerns as the US stops sharing air quality data from embassies
WorldMar. 5
Scientists around the globe raise concerns as the US stops sharing air quality data from embassies
Trump administration moves to drop Idaho emergency abortion case with national implications
WorldMar. 5
Trump administration moves to drop Idaho emergency abortion case with national implications
White House confirms 'ongoing talks and discussions' with Hamas officials amid ceasefire uncertainty
WorldMar. 5
White House confirms 'ongoing talks and discussions' with Hamas officials amid ceasefire uncertainty
Los Angeles County sues Southern California Edison, alleging utility's equipment sparked wildfire
WorldMar. 5
Los Angeles County sues Southern California Edison, alleging utility's equipment sparked wildfire
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy