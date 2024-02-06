Stellantis is recalling more than 300,000 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks because a faulty part could cause certain braking and tracking systems to fail.

The Netherlands-based automaker said the hydraulic control unit on the trucks is prone to failure, which can cause the anti-lock brake, electronic stability control and traction control systems to not work properly. Stellantis said regular braking systems are not affected by the defective part and that it's unaware of any related injuries.

The trucks in question are all model years 2017-18 and include the Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500. The recall includes a total of 317,630 trucks, including a small number of them in Canada, Mexico and elsewhere.

Stellantis said it will advise customers who may be affected as to when they may obtain service, which will be free of charge.