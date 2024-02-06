All sections
WorldDecember 6, 2024

Stellantis recalling more than 300,000 Ram trucks for braking system defect

Stellantis is recalling more than 300,000 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks because a faulty part could cause certain braking and tracking systems to fail.

MATT OTT, Associated Press
FILE - A Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - A Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stellantis is recalling more than 300,000 Ram Heavy Duty pickup trucks because a faulty part could cause certain braking and tracking systems to fail.

The Netherlands-based automaker said the hydraulic control unit on the trucks is prone to failure, which can cause the anti-lock brake, electronic stability control and traction control systems to not work properly. Stellantis said regular braking systems are not affected by the defective part and that it's unaware of any related injuries.

The trucks in question are all model years 2017-18 and include the Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500. The recall includes a total of 317,630 trucks, including a small number of them in Canada, Mexico and elsewhere.

Stellantis said it will advise customers who may be affected as to when they may obtain service, which will be free of charge.

Customers with additional questions or concerns may call 1-800-853-1403.

Last month, Stellantis announced a recall of about 207,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in the U.S. to fix a computer problem that can disable the anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control safety features. In September, Stellantis recalled nearly 1.5 million Ram pickup trucks worldwide to fix a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system.

Last week Stellantis announced that CEO Carlos Tavares was stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the carmaker.

In addition to the recalls, Stellantis has been struggling with falling sales that have led to layoffs and contributed to ballooning inventory on dealer lots. Last quarter, Stellantis reported that net revenues plunged 27% from the same period a year ago.

Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest automaker, was created by the 2021 merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

