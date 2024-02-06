ATLANTA (AP) — Republican state lawmakers seeking to aid President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration are threatening local officials who resist with lawsuits, fines and even potential jail time.

Lawmakers in more than 20 states this year have filed legislation targeting so-called sanctuary policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, according to an Associated Press analysis using the bill-tracking software Plural.

Some of those states already ban sanctuary policies but are now proposing to punish mayors, council members and other government officials who violate the prohibition.

The goal is to provide “teeth to those who are being aggrieved by local governments and local officials who are not abiding by Georgia immigration law,” said Republican state Sen. Blake Tillery, whose legislation would allow lawsuits against anyone who implements sanctuary policies. His bill recently passed the Senate and is now in the House.

Opponents have raised concerns that the legislation could lead local police and sheriffs to detain immigrants for longer than they are supposed to under federal law out of fear of getting sued.

“We’re threatening our local law enforcement who are doing the best job they can to keep our communities safe,” said Georgia state Sen. Nikki Merritt, a Democrat.

The state proposals come as the Trump administration also has begun taking legal action against governments that have adopted policies inhibiting arrests and deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Department of Justice has sued Illinois, Chicago and Cook County, alleging they are violating federal law by not cooperating with immigration authorities.

Using lawsuits to enforce anti-sanctuary laws

A Georgia law enacted last year already mandates that local law enforcement cooperate with federal authorities to identify and detain immigrants in the U.S. illegally, or else lose state funding and face misdemeanor charges. The legislation recently passed by the state Senate doubles down by letting people sue local governments, officials and employees for violating the ban.

Immigrants and advocates in Georgia say the legislation, if passed, could stoke fear in communities already worried about ICE officials arresting loved ones in homes, churches or schools.

"This all relates to Donald Trump’s war on immigrants and local people trying to garner favor with him through legislation that doesn’t solve any problems,” said Charles Kuck, an Atlanta immigration attorney who opposes the legislation.

Mike Mitchell, deputy executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs' Association, said the organization has a “neutral” position on the bill but noted sheriffs already are following immigration law.

Louisiana passed a law last year requiring law enforcement agencies to “use best efforts” to enforce federal immigration law. Earlier this month, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill sued the sheriff’s office in New Orleans, alleging it is violating the state ban on sanctuary immigration policies.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office declines ICE requests to hold detainees for extra time except when they face murder, rape, kidnapping, treason or robbery charges, according to a 2013 policy put in place under a consent judgment in federal court. The attorney general’s lawsuit seeks to end that federal court order.