States should stop requiring health providers to file reports on every abortion because the information poses a risk to both them and their patients in the current political environment, a research group that advocates for abortion access says.

The Guttmacher Institute says in a new recommendation that the benefit of mandated and detailed data collection is no longer worth the downsides: It could reveal personal information, be stigmatizing for patients and cumbersome for providers — or could be used in investigations.

“It would be a mistake for anyone to assume now that the information a state could collect about abortion would not be used to harm people,” said Kelly Baden, Guttmacher’s vice president for public policy.

Roe v. Wade reversal sparks a battle over reports

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade nearly three years ago, it opened the door for states to ban most abortions. It also ignited policy battles over information collected about ending pregnancies.

The possibility of reports being used in investigations has increased with the return of President Donald Trump and anti-abortion officials in key federal government jobs, Baden said.

Most state health departments require medical providers to report data about each abortion, though without including patient names. Massachusetts and Illinois mandate that providers give the state only aggregated data.

The states that collect the information, in turn, produce reports on abortion statistics and send their information to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a nationwide tally. Together, that information gives a picture of how often abortion takes place, when in the pregnancy the abortion occurs and the age of patients.

Those reports provide the fullest government pictures of abortion nationally, but they come with a lag time of about two years and lack data from states that don't require the reports: California, the country's most-populous state, as well as Maryland, Michigan and New Jersey.

Reports with personal information could hurt patients, data scientist says

Certain information that some states collect — such as the patient’s marital status or ZIP code and the reason for the abortion — do not serve a meaningful research purpose and could stigmatize patients, says Guttmacher data scientist Isaac Maddow-Zimet. In conjunction with other data, these details could even be used to identify people who obtain abortions, he said.

The same level of detail is not required to be reported to the state for other medical care, Maddow-Zimet added.

“The real concern here is that it fits into a broader pattern of abortion exceptionalism,” he said.