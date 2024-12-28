NEW DELHI (AP) — The state funeral for Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister widely regarded as the architect of the country’s economic reform program, began Saturday as politicians and the public mourned his death.

The veteran leader, who was also credited for a landmark nuclear deal with the United States, died late Thursday at age 92.

Singh’s body was taken Saturday morning to the headquarters of his Congress party in New Delhi, where party leaders and activists paid tributes to him and chanted “Manmohan Singh lives forever.”

Abhishek Bishnoi, a party leader, said Singh's death was big loss for the country. “He used to speak little, but his talent and his actions spoke louder than his words,” he said.

Later, Singh’s body was transported to a crematorium ground for his last rites as soldiers beat drums.

Authorities declared a seven-day mourning period and canceled all cultural and entertainment events during that time. Government buildings across India are flying the national flag at half-staff.