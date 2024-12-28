All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 28, 2024

State funeral begins for former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who instituted economic reform

NEW DELHI (AP) — The state funeral for

AIJAZ HUSSAIN, Associated Press
Security officials and others walk with the hearse carrying the body of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh towards the cremation site in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo)
Security officials and others walk with the hearse carrying the body of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh towards the cremation site in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greets the crowd during an election campaign rally at Khumtai, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Saturday, March 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greets the crowd during an election campaign rally at Khumtai, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Saturday, March 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Security officials and others walk with the hearse carrying the body of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh towards the cremation site in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo)
Security officials and others walk with the hearse carrying the body of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh towards the cremation site in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gursharan Kaur, right, wife of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, sits with others next to the casket of her late husband at Congress party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo)
Gursharan Kaur, right, wife of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, sits with others next to the casket of her late husband at Congress party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Congress Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra touches the casket of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to pay her tributes at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo)
Congress Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra touches the casket of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to pay her tributes at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gursharan Kaur, center right, wife of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, sits with others next to the casket of her late husband at Congress party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo)
Gursharan Kaur, center right, wife of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, sits with others next to the casket of her late husband at Congress party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW DELHI (AP) — The state funeral for Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister widely regarded as the architect of the country’s economic reform program, began Saturday as politicians and the public mourned his death.

The veteran leader, who was also credited for a landmark nuclear deal with the United States, died late Thursday at age 92.

Singh’s body was taken Saturday morning to the headquarters of his Congress party in New Delhi, where party leaders and activists paid tributes to him and chanted “Manmohan Singh lives forever.”

Abhishek Bishnoi, a party leader, said Singh's death was big loss for the country. “He used to speak little, but his talent and his actions spoke louder than his words,” he said.

Later, Singh’s body was transported to a crematorium ground for his last rites as soldiers beat drums.

Authorities declared a seven-day mourning period and canceled all cultural and entertainment events during that time. Government buildings across India are flying the national flag at half-staff.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A mild-mannered technocrat, Singh was prime minister for 10 years and leader of the Congress party in Parliament’s upper house, earning a reputation as a man of great personal integrity. He was chosen to be prime minister in 2004 by Sonia Gandhi, the widow of assassinated Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Singh was reelected in 2009, but his second term was clouded by financial scandals and corruption charges over the organization of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. This led to the Congress party’s crushing defeat in 2014 national elections by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Singh adopted a low profile after relinquishing the post of prime minister.

As finance minister, Singh in 1991 instituted reforms that moved India away from a socialist-patterned economy and toward a capitalist model in the face of a huge balance of payments deficit, skirting a potential economic crisis.

Singh was the first Sikh to hold the country’s top post and made a public apology in Parliament for the 1984 Sikh Massacre in which some 3,000 Sikhs were killed after then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

In a move hailed as one of his biggest achievements apart from economic reforms, Singh ended India’s nuclear isolation by signing a deal with the U.S. that gave India access to American nuclear technology.

But the deal hurt his coalition government, with Communist allies withdrawing their support and criticism of the agreement growing within India in 2008 when it was finalized.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 28
Winning ticket for $1.22 billion lottery jackpot sold in Cal...
WorldDec. 28
Sportscaster Greg Gumbel dies from cancer at age 78
WorldDec. 28
Canadian Cabinet ministers meet with Trump's nominee for com...
WorldDec. 27
Judge signals that contempt hearing for Rudy Giuliani over h...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bird flu virus likely mutated within a Louisiana patient, CDC says
WorldDec. 27
Bird flu virus likely mutated within a Louisiana patient, CDC says
Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office
WorldDec. 27
Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office
Final crystal triangles installed on Times Square ball ahead of New Year's Eve
WorldDec. 27
Final crystal triangles installed on Times Square ball ahead of New Year's Eve
Warren Upton, the oldest living survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, dies at 105
WorldDec. 27
Warren Upton, the oldest living survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, dies at 105
US to send $1.25 billion in weapons to Ukraine, pushing to get aid out before Biden leaves office
WorldDec. 27
US to send $1.25 billion in weapons to Ukraine, pushing to get aid out before Biden leaves office
What Snoop wants: Arizona Bowl gives NIL opportunities to players for Colorado State, Miami (Ohio)
WorldDec. 27
What Snoop wants: Arizona Bowl gives NIL opportunities to players for Colorado State, Miami (Ohio)
AP PHOTOS: Portraits of former Syrian rebels now soldiers
WorldDec. 27
AP PHOTOS: Portraits of former Syrian rebels now soldiers
Sinkhole in New Jersey keeps I-80 closed after a section collapses into an abandoned mine
WorldDec. 27
Sinkhole in New Jersey keeps I-80 closed after a section collapses into an abandoned mine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy