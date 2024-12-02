All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 2, 2024

Stars, heads of state, solemn rituals and high-security celebrations for Notre Dame's reopening

PARIS (AP) — The reopening of

JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press
The altar designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet is seen in the heart of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)
The altar designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet is seen in the heart of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The reliquary of the Crown of Thorns, designed by French Artist Sylvain Dubuisson, is seen in the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via AP)
The reliquary of the Crown of Thorns, designed by French Artist Sylvain Dubuisson, is seen in the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The main entrance of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is pictured after French President Emmanuel Macron visited the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)
The main entrance of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is pictured after French President Emmanuel Macron visited the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to construction workers inside the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral after visiting the restored interiors of the monument, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to construction workers inside the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral after visiting the restored interiors of the monument, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Stained glass windows are seen inside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)
Stained glass windows are seen inside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A base under the arrow is seen inside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)
A base under the arrow is seen inside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Crown of thorns inside the reliquary of the Crown of Thorns designed by French Artist Sylvain Dubuisson is seen in of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)
The Crown of thorns inside the reliquary of the Crown of Thorns designed by French Artist Sylvain Dubuisson is seen in of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The nave of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is seen while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)
The nave of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is seen while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A statue is seen inside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)
A statue is seen inside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Friday Nov. 29, 2024, in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of part of a bas-relief outside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP)
A view of part of a bas-relief outside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. (Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — The reopening of Notre Dame this coming weekend is going to be a high-security affair, with a repeat of some of the same measures used during the Paris Olympics and the sealing off to tourists of the cathedral's island location in the heart of the French capital.

After more than 5 years of reconstruction following the fire that devastated Notre Dame in 2019, invite-only ceremonies Saturday and Sunday will usher in its rebirth.

Police chief Laurent Nuñez said only people with invitations and the island's residents will have access to the Ile de la Cité in the middle of the River Seine, which includes Notre Dame and habitually hums with tourists.

He said about 50 heads of state and government are expected and that security arrangements are drawing on the police measures that sealed off large sections of central Paris for the Paris Games' flamboyant opening ceremony.

“A very high level of security will be applied," Nuñez said in an interview published Monday in Le Parisien.

Archbishop to bang on the doors

The first celebrations starting Saturday afternoon will blend religious ritual and showbiz. Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will preside at a reopening service, banging on Notre Dame's shuttered doors with his staff to reopen them, the cathedral website says.

The archbishop will also symbolically reawaken Notre Dame's thunderous grand organ. The fire that melted the cathedral's lead roofing coated the huge instrument in toxic dust. Its 8,000 pipes, ranging in size from that of a pen to over 10 meters (33 feet) tall, have been painstakingly disassembled, cleaned, and retuned.

There will also be psalms, prayers and singing. French President Emmanuel Macron will attend and address the VIP guests.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A musical show

After the service, opera singers Pretty Yende, from South Africa, and Julie Fuchs, from France; Chinese pianist Lang Lang; cellist Yo-Yo Ma; Benin-born singer Angelique Kidjo; Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji and others will perform at a concert Saturday evening for the cathedral and those who took part in the reconstruction, says the show's broadcaster, France Télévisions.

The security cordon sealing off the whole of the Ile de La Cité, plus a stretch of the Seine's southern bank and nine of its bridges, will be in place from early Saturday evening to Sunday night, the police chief said. Only those involved in the ceremonies and residents will be granted access, he said. All shops on the island — many are geared to the tourist trade — as well as boat tours that start and stop there will be closed for the weekend, he added.

Sunday Mass and buffet

The Paris archbishop will also lead an inaugural Mass and consecration of the new altar on Sunday morning.

Nearly 170 bishops from France and other countries will join the celebration, as well as priests from all 106 parishes in the Paris diocese, the cathedral website says.

It says Mass will be followed by a “fraternal buffet” for the needy.

Public viewing areas capable of holding 40,000 people will be set up on the Seine’s southern bank, so spectators can follow the two days of events on screens, the police chief said.

___

For more of AP’s coverage on Notre Dame, visit https://apnews.com/hub/notre-dame-cathedral

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 2
How to sum up 2024? The Oxford University Press word of the ...
WorldDec. 2
Biden has pardoned his son Hunter. What does that mean?
WorldDec. 2
Hong Kong launches panda sculpture tour as the city hopes th...
WorldDec. 2
Iraqi militias deploy in Syria to back government's countero...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Before exiting, Biden heads to Africa to highlight his own counter to China. Will Trump take it up?
WorldDec. 2
Before exiting, Biden heads to Africa to highlight his own counter to China. Will Trump take it up?
Middle East latest: Israel says soldier thought to have been taken hostage is now presumed dead
WorldDec. 2
Middle East latest: Israel says soldier thought to have been taken hostage is now presumed dead
56 people killed in stampede following clashes at a Guinea soccer match, authorities say
WorldDec. 2
56 people killed in stampede following clashes at a Guinea soccer match, authorities say
Landmark climate change case opens at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas
WorldDec. 2
Landmark climate change case opens at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas
Great Lakes region faces more snow after weekend of harsh holiday weather
WorldDec. 2
Great Lakes region faces more snow after weekend of harsh holiday weather
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine for his first visit in 2 1/2 years
WorldDec. 2
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine for his first visit in 2 1/2 years
Stock market today: Asian shares gain as China is boosted by strong factory orders
WorldDec. 2
Stock market today: Asian shares gain as China is boosted by strong factory orders
Climate solution: Sails make a comeback in shipping, to dent its huge carbon footprint
WorldDec. 2
Climate solution: Sails make a comeback in shipping, to dent its huge carbon footprint
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy