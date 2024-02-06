All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 25, 2025

Starbucks is cutting some 'less popular' drinks from its menu. Here's what will be removed next week

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks is making cuts to its menu, with some of the coffee giant's “less popular beverages” set to take their final bow next week.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Shoppers at the Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY, stop by the Starbucks kiosk on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - Shoppers at the Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY, stop by the Starbucks kiosk on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks is making cuts to its menu, with some of the coffee giant's “less popular beverages” set to take their final bow next week.

In an announcement Monday, Starbucks outlined plans to remove a selection of its drinks — including several blended Frappuccino beverages, the Royal English Breakfast Latte and the White Hot Chocolate — starting on Tuesday, March 4.

“These items aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are like other beverages on our menu,” Starbucks wrote. The Seattle-based company added that simplifying its menu would allow it to “focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence."

Starbucks says these cuts will reduce wait times, improve consistency and “make way for innovation.” The chain says it will continue to introduce a handful of other new items and seasonal specials, such as its Cortado beverage introduced last month and a new “Iced Cherry Chai” set to debut in the spring.

The menu changes arrive amid wider restructuring at the Seattle-based company. Starbucks also said that it would be laying off 1,100 corporate employees globally this week — with CEO Brian Niccol citing needs to “operate more efficiently." Niccol joined the chain as CEO in August.

Beyond next week’s menu cuts, Starbucks says that additional beverages and food will also exit its menu in the coming months — representing a roughly 30% reduction by the end of the 2025 fiscal year in the U.S. But here's a list of the drinks that are set to be removed on March 4, which the company shared with The Associated Press:

1. Iced Matcha Lemonade

2. Espresso Frappuccino

3. Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

4. Java Chip Frappuccino

5. White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

6. Chai Crème Frappuccino

7. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

8. Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino

9. Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino

10. White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

11. White Hot Chocolate

12. Royal English Breakfast Latte

13. Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 25
In Rome, talks to protect Earth's biodiversity resume with m...
WorldFeb. 25
Asteroid 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat to Earth, scientists...
WorldFeb. 25
Supreme Court throws out Oklahoma man's murder conviction an...
WorldFeb. 25
French fugitive 'The Fly' is being extradited to France afte...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Want to be prescribed a new hospital drama? These TV doctors are ready to treat you
WorldFeb. 25
Want to be prescribed a new hospital drama? These TV doctors are ready to treat you
The Latest: Musk renews threat to fire federal workers despite pushback from various agencies
WorldFeb. 25
The Latest: Musk renews threat to fire federal workers despite pushback from various agencies
Middle East latest: Hamas official says no further talks with Israel until prisoners are freed
WorldFeb. 25
Middle East latest: Hamas official says no further talks with Israel until prisoners are freed
Apple shareholders not expected to scrap diversity programs despite broader backlash
WorldFeb. 25
Apple shareholders not expected to scrap diversity programs despite broader backlash
House Speaker Mike Johnson tries to push Trump's 'big' agenda forward, but GOP votes are in jeopardy
WorldFeb. 25
House Speaker Mike Johnson tries to push Trump's 'big' agenda forward, but GOP votes are in jeopardy
Thousands gather outside the Vatican to pray for Pope Francis' health
WorldFeb. 25
Thousands gather outside the Vatican to pray for Pope Francis' health
Anti-US sentiment bubbling up in the West Bank bolsters demand for a local Coke-alternative
WorldFeb. 25
Anti-US sentiment bubbling up in the West Bank bolsters demand for a local Coke-alternative
Palestinians struggle to restart their lives in the ruins of Gaza
WorldFeb. 25
Palestinians struggle to restart their lives in the ruins of Gaza
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy