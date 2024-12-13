All sections
WorldDecember 13, 2024

Stanley recalls 2.6M switchback and trigger travel mugs due to possible burn hazard

Stanley is recalling approximately 2.6 million of its switchback and trigger action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the U.S. because of a potential burn hazard.

MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Stanley's Switchback and Trigger Action travel mug. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Stanley's Switchback and Trigger Action travel mug. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The company said that the mug’s lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard.

Stanley has received 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the U.S., of the recalled travel mugs’ lids detaching during use, resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the U.S., with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention.

Stanley said the recall includes double-walled mugs sold in a variety of colors including white, black and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz. and 20 oz. sizes with a polypropylene lid. The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mug.

The mugs were sold on Amazon's website and at Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and other stores nationwide and online from June 2016 through December 2024 for between $20 and $50, depending on the model.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs. They may contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping.

Consumers may call 866-792-5445 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go online to www.Stanley1913TMrecall.expertinquiry.com, or visit www.stanley1913.com and click on the corresponding link to submit a recall claim or get more information.

