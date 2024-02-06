All sections
WorldJanuary 16, 2025

Standoff in South Africa ends with 87 miners dead and anger over police's 'smoke them out' tactics

STILFONTEIN, South Africa (AP) — The death toll in a monthslong

MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY, Associated Press
A miner is transported on a stretcher by rescue workers after he was rescued from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A miner is transported on a stretcher by rescue workers after he was rescued from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, speaks to journalist outside an abandoned gold mine, where miners are rescued from below ground, in Stilfontein, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, speaks to journalist outside an abandoned gold mine, where miners are rescued from below ground, in Stilfontein, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Forensic service workers carry bodies in blue body bags during a rescue operation to rescue miners from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Forensic service workers carry bodies in blue body bags during a rescue operation to rescue miners from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Forensic service workers carry body remains in blue body bags during a rescue operation to rescue miners from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Forensic service workers carry body remains in blue body bags during a rescue operation to rescue miners from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Journalists are seen during a stake-out at an abandoned gold mine, where miners were rescued from below ground, in Stilfontein, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Journalists are seen during a stake-out at an abandoned gold mine, where miners were rescued from below ground, in Stilfontein, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Forensic service vehicles arrive at the site where a rescue operation continues for miners trapped in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Forensic service vehicles arrive at the site where a rescue operation continues for miners trapped in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Families of miners and activist protest as South Africa's Police minister Senzo Mchunu visit an abandoned gold mine, where miners are rescued from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Families of miners and activist protest as South Africa's Police minister Senzo Mchunu visit an abandoned gold mine, where miners are rescued from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Families of miners and activist protest as South Africa's Police minister Senzo Mchunu visit an abandoned gold mine, where miners are rescued from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Families of miners and activist protest as South Africa's Police minister Senzo Mchunu visit an abandoned gold mine, where miners are rescued from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Forensic service workers carry remains in blue body bags during a rescue operation to rescue miners from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Forensic service workers carry remains in blue body bags during a rescue operation to rescue miners from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illegal miners are escorted by police officers after being rescued from an abandoned gold mine for months, in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Illegal miners are escorted by police officers after being rescued from an abandoned gold mine for months, in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A miner is assisted by rescue workers after he was rescued from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A miner is assisted by rescue workers after he was rescued from below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescuer workers assist an illegal miner who has been trapped deep in an abandoned gold mine for months, in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescuer workers assist an illegal miner who has been trapped deep in an abandoned gold mine for months, in Stilfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, speaks to journalists outside an abandoned gold mine, where miners are rescued from below ground, in Stilfontein, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, speaks to journalists outside an abandoned gold mine, where miners are rescued from below ground, in Stilfontein, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescue workers; motor vehicles park near a rescue operation for miners trapped below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescue workers; motor vehicles park near a rescue operation for miners trapped below ground in an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)ASSOCIATED PRESS

STILFONTEIN, South Africa (AP) — The death toll in a monthslong standoff between police and miners trapped while working illegally in an abandoned gold mine in South Africa has risen to at least 87, police said Thursday. Authorities faced growing anger and a possible investigation over their initial refusal to help the miners and instead “smoke them out" by cutting off their food supplies.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that 78 bodies were retrieved in a court-ordered rescue operation, with 246 survivors also pulled out from deep underground since the operation began on Monday. Mathe said nine other bodies had been recovered before the rescue operation, without giving details.

Community groups launched their own rescue attempts when authorities said last year they would not help the hundreds of miners because they were “criminals.”

The miners are suspected to have died of starvation and dehydration, although no causes of death have been released.

South African authorities have been fiercely criticized for cutting off food and supplies to the miners in the Buffelsfontein Gold Mine last year. That tactic to “smoke them out,” as described by a prominent Cabinet minister, was condemned by one of South Africa's biggest trade unions.

Police and the mine owners were also accused of taking away ropes and dismantling a pulley system the miners used to enter the mine and send supplies down from the surface.

A court ordered authorities last year to allow food and water to be sent down to the miners, while another court ruling last week forced them to launch a rescue operation.

Many say the unfolding disaster underground was clear weeks ago, when community members sporadically pulled decomposing bodies out of the mine, some with notes attached pleading for food to be sent down.

“If the police had acted earlier, we would not be in this situation, with bodies piling up," said Johannes Qankase, a local community leader. “It is a disgrace for a constitutional democracy like ours. Somebody needs to account for what has happened here.”

South Africa's second biggest political party, which is part of a government coalition, called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish an independent inquiry to find out “why the situation was allowed to get so badly out of hand.”

“The scale of the disaster underground at Buffelsfontein is rapidly proving to be as bad as feared,” the Democratic Alliance party said.

Authorities now believe that nearly 2,000 miners were working illegally in the mine near the town of Stilfontein, southwest of Johannesburg, since August last year. Many of them resurfaced on their own over the last few months, police said, and all the survivors have been arrested, even as some emerged this week badly emaciated and barely able to walk to waiting ambulances.

A convoy of mortuary vans arrived at the mine to carry away the bodies.

Mathe said at least 13 children had also come out of the mine before the official rescue operation.

Police announced Wednesday that they were ending that operation after three days and said they believed no one else was underground. A camera was sent down on Thursday in a cage that was used to pull out survivors and bodies to ensure no one was left behind, Mathe said.

The mine is one of the deepest in South Africa and is a maze of tunnels and levels and has several shafts leading into it. The miners were working up to 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) underground in different groups.

Police have maintained that the miners were able to come out through several shafts but refused out of fear of being arrested. That’s been disputed by groups representing the miners, who say hundreds were trapped and left starving in dark and damp conditions with decomposing bodies around them.

The initial police operation last year to force the miners to come out and give themselves up for arrest was part of a larger nationwide clampdown on illegal mining called Vala Umgodi, or Close the Hole. Illegal mining is often in the news in South Africa and a major problem for authorities as large groups go into mines that have been shut down to extract any leftover deposits.

Gold-rich South Africa has an estimated 6,000 abandoned or closed mines.

The illicit miners, known as “zama zamas” — "hustlers" or “chancers” in the Zulu language — are usually armed and part of criminal syndicates, the government says, and they rob South Africa of more than $1 billion a year in gold deposits. They are often undocumented foreign nationals and authorities said that the vast majority who came out of the Buffelsfontein mine were from Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Lesotho who were in South Africa illegally.

Police said they seized gold, explosives, firearms and more than $2 million in cash from the miners and have defended their hardline approach.

“By providing food, water and necessities to these illegal miners, it would be the police entertaining and allowing criminality to thrive,” Mathe said Wednesday.

But the South African Federation of Trade Unions questioned the government's humanity and how it could “allow anyone — be they citizens or undocumented immigrants — to starve to death in the depths of the earth.”

While the police operation has been condemned by civic groups, the disaster hasn't provoked a strong outpouring of anger across South Africa, where the mostly foreign zama zamas have long been considered unwelcome in a country that already struggles with high rates of violent crime.

___

Imray reported from Cape Town, South Africa.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

