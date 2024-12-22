All sections
WorldDecember 22, 2024

Stampedes in Nigeria leave at least 32 dead during Christmas food distribution

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The death toll from

DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN, Associated Press
A man rides a bicycle past Christmas decorations on a street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A man rides a bicycle past Christmas decorations on a street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man rides a motorcycle taxi past Christmas decorations on a street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A man rides a motorcycle taxi past Christmas decorations on a street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cars drive past Christmas decorations on a street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Cars drive past Christmas decorations on a street in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The death toll from stampedes during two Christmas charity events in Nigeria has increased from 13 to 32, police said Sunday. The victims, including at least four children, collapsed during crowd surges as people grew desperate for food items while the country grapples with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

The dead included 22 people in southeastern Anambra state’s Okija town, where a philanthropist on Saturday organized a food distribution, local police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said. Ten others died in the capital, Abuja, during a church-organized similar charity event.

Police said they were investigating the two incidents, only days after another stampede in which several children were killed.

Africa’s most populous country is seeing a growing trend by local organizations, churches and individuals to organize charity events ahead of Christmas to ease economic hardship caused by a cost-of-living crisis.

Witnesses of the Abuja stampede told The Associated Press there was a crowd surge at one of the church gates, as dozens tried to enter the premises at around 4 a.m., hours before gift items were to be shared.

Some of them, including older people, waited overnight to get food, said Loveth Inyang, who rescued one baby from the crush.

The stampedes prompted growing calls for authorities to enforce safety measures at such events. Nigerian police also mandated that organizers obtain prior permission.

