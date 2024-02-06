NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 15 people were killed in a stampede at a railway station in India’s capital of New Delhi, an official said Sunday.

Delhi’s caretaker chief minister Atishi, who uses only one name, said that the bodies were brought to the capital's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital.

The stampede happened late Saturday while thousands of people were gathered at the New Delhi railway station and waiting to board a train to the site of the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in northern India.