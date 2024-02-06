NANTERRE, France (AP) — Officially, Indiana will be the home team on the scoreboard when it plays San Antonio in Paris on Thursday.

The Pacers know better. They will not be feeling right at home.

“It’s going to be a big crowd against us, honestly,” Indiana guard Andrew Nembhard said.

He’s not wrong, for one 7-foot-4 reason. The upcoming NBA Paris Games — Indiana vs. San Antonio on Thursday and Saturday, the Pacers being the designated home team for the first matchup and the Spurs getting that distinction for the second game — are essentially going to be a weeklong celebration of France’s own Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio’s reigning NBA rookie of the year who likely will be an All-Star this season for the first time.

In other words, welcome to Wemby Week in Paris.

The teams arrived in Paris on Monday, with practices and other events scheduled throughout the week and then the games toward the end. The Spurs were coming straight from the airport to a light workout in Nanterre — the place where Wembanyama started his pro career in the French league as a 15-year-old.

There have been single games in Paris in each of the last two seasons — Chicago-Detroit in 2023, Brooklyn-Cleveland last year — but this season, it’s a two-game trip and Wembanyama is surely one of the reasons for that.

Ticket demand was off the charts. The games sold out in a day. Some tickets remain as part of packages; for example, a game ticket for Thursday, including a chance to grab a picture with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, will set you back $730. Flight not included, of course.

Then again, not everyone in attendance will have bought their tickets. Wembanyama arranged a treasure hunt for 10 tickets; there were QR codes hidden in five cities — Paris, Lyon, Lille, Marseille and Bordeaux — and he encouraged fans to start hunting.

“I couldn’t come back to the capital without giving you the opportunity to come see me play,” he wrote on social media.

The Spurs are a global brand with deep ties to France that pre-date Wembanyama’s arrival in San Antonio. Tony Parker and Boris Diaw helped the Spurs establish that relationship with France during their years in Spurs colors, and now the interest can be marked in plenty of ways off the court as well. Last week, the Spurs announced a series of events for this week in collaboration with Paris-Saint Germain, one of the world’s most-followed soccer teams.

“We have a long history with France for obvious reasons in many ways. So, it’s just another milestone or opportunity, I think, to probably strengthen that bond or connection,” Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson said. “Very cool for Vic. Obviously, he just got done in the Olympics as well.”