An errant weight thrown by a competitor in a hammer throw event struck and killed a spectator at a youth track and field meet in Colorado, according to officials at the university where the competition was held.

The weight cleared certified barriers before striking the man Sunday morning at the University of Colorado's Colorado Springs campus, according to a university statement.

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. He apparently had tried to shield his wife and son from the ball, KRDO-TV reported. The so-called hammer in the hammer throw event is actually a heavy ball on a chain.

Authorities did not identify the athlete or the man killed. He was the father of a competitor for the Colorado United Track Club that hosted the event for high school-age athletes from around the state, according to the station.