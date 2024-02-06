All sections
WorldJanuary 27, 2025

Spectator is killed by a stray hammer thrown at a Colorado youth track and field meet

An errant weight thrown by a competitor in a hammer throw event struck and killed a spectator at a youth track and field meet in Colorado, according to officials at the university where the competition was held.

MEAD GRUVER, Associated Press
FILE - A hammer is caught by the safety net during the men's hammer throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
FILE - A hammer is caught by the safety net during the men's hammer throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The weight cleared certified barriers before striking the man Sunday morning at the University of Colorado's Colorado Springs campus, according to a university statement.

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. He apparently had tried to shield his wife and son from the ball, KRDO-TV reported. The so-called hammer in the hammer throw event is actually a heavy ball on a chain.

Authorities did not identify the athlete or the man killed. He was the father of a competitor for the Colorado United Track Club that hosted the event for high school-age athletes from around the state, according to the station.

“We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved,” campus Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said in a statement.

The weight used in the hammer throw event is 16 pounds (7 kilograms) for men and 9 pounds (4 kilograms) for women in adult competition, according to World Athletics, the international track and field governing body.

Fatal accidents at track and field competitions are rare. A hammer killed a student at a college track and field meet at Wheaton College in Illinois in 2017.

A shot put ball struck and killed an officiant during practice at the U.S. track and field championships in Los Angeles in 2005.

