WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson often says he sees himself as the quarterback and President-elect Donald Trump as the coach calling plays on their legislative priorities as Republicans take power in Washington.

But with Trump set to meet with GOP senators Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Republicans are quickly finding themselves in a dilemma: What happens when the coach changes his mind?

Trump has given mixed signals, flip-flopping over what is the best strategy for moving ahead with the party's legislative agenda. At stake are tax cuts, border security, money to deport immigrants and efforts to boost oil and gas energy production — priorities for Republicans coming to the White House, House and Senate.

One bill or two, with little time to waste on achieving Trump's priorities

House Republicans want a single package. Senate leaders are proposing at least two.

Trump, over the weekend, said he wanted "one big, beautiful bill.” By Monday, he had reopened the door to two.

“Well, I like one big beautiful bill, and I always have, I always will,” Trump said when asked about it at a news conference Tuesday. “But if two is more certain, it does go a little bit quicker, because you can do the immigration stuff early.”

With Trump taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, Republicans are straining to sort out their differences. They have been meeting privately with Trump — and again Wednesday — to settle on a game plan in hopes of achieving accomplishments in the first 100 days of his administration.

They have no time to waste. Political capital is almost always at its peak at the start of a new presidential term, even more so because this is Trump's second and he is prevented under the Constitution from a third.

“You all heard me say over the last year we were developing — using my football metaphors — we were developing a playbook,” Johnson, R-La. said Tuesday.

“We have very well-designed plays. Now we are working out the sequence of those plays, working with a new head coach, in that metaphor, President Trump,” he said. “We are excited about how all of that is rolling out.”

Budget reconciliation carries high risk, but potentially high reward

Republicans are relying on perhaps the most complicated legislative tool at their disposal, the budget reconciliation process, as the vehicle to advance Trump’s priorities.

It's a strategy with high risk, but also potentially high reward.

Reconciliation allows Congress to pass bills on a majority basis, without the threat of a filibuster in the Senate that could delay or kill action. But it is also a difficult, strict and time-consuming process that can fall apart at any moment.

Democrats used the same tool during the Obama era to approve the Affordable Care Act in 2010 without any Republican support. Republicans used it during Trump’s first term to pass the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act without Democrats.

Using reconciliation is a herculean task. Doing it twice could prove doubly difficult.

Democrats are trying to stand their ground

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar of California said it doesn't matter whether Republicans use one bill or two to achieve their goals.

What’s at stake, Aguilar said, is that Trump and the Republicans are proposing a tax giveaway to the wealthy and budget cuts that will cut social services and other programs that Americans rely on.

Republicans are "huddling behind closed doors ... trying to cut a deal,” Aguilar said, and are focused on “how they provide tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires and how they cut programs that hurt people.”