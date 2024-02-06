Sparkle and color pop amid more subdued tones on Grammys red carpet

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 67th Grammy Awards kicked off Sunday with a red carpet full of black and subdued tones against the backdrop of loss and devastation from the Los Angeles wildfires.

But there was plenty of sparkle and statement looks in huge sleeves and embellishment. The color red had a moment on Haley Kalil and others.

“While the Grammys carpet is one where we see most celebrities take major risks, some of the night’s most notable artists stayed true to their personal style,” said Bianca Betancourt, digital culture editor for Harper's Bazaar.

Madeline Hirsch, fashion features director for InStyle, agreed.

“There was a lot more edge and personality than usual on this red carpet. Everyone followed their own vision and aesthetic, which was fun to watch,” she said.

Here's a few celebrity looks and fashion moments from the red carpet:

Sierra Ferrell evokes a bride with no fashion fears

Sierra Ferrell won BIG with four Grammys. She did it just as BIG in a huge white gown that evoked a way enthusiastic bride with no fashion fears, designed by Jeffrey Kelly Designs.

Ferrell’s dress included huge luminescent sleeves, pearl embellishment all over and a matching choker piece. And she didn’t forget her bold bride’s veil: a head piece with pearls and flower touches above large pearl chandelier earrings. And she had a scepter, where she stashed her acceptance speech.

“Honestly this is kind of hilarious,” she joked after returning to the stage for a third time. “Yikes!” she started her fourth acceptance speech.

Chappell Roan is a whole mood

Chappell Roan walked in a vintage look from Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture, long wavy red hair flowing down her back. Her signature white powder makeup was full of color: yellows and blues and pinks and reds.

Roan's look had touches of teal and images of Degas' dancers on the skirt. It was Gaultier vintage from spring 2003.

“The singer has become known for her bold, artistic red carpet choices that reflect her unique sense of style and personality, and tonight was no exception,” said Claire Stern Milch, digital director for Elle.

Roan’s gown is from spring 2003. It was first worn by Beyoncé in Elle that April. The two are up against each other for Grammys.

“Chappell Roan inherently understands that if you want to be a pop star, you need to pave your own lane. She also understands you don’t just wear vintage to wear vintage — you do it to continue your sartorial storytelling,” Betancourt said. 'It’s probably her best red carpet look yet."

The Young Smiths: Jaden wears a castle, and Willow goes classic young Hollywood

Jaden Smith walked the red carpet in Louis Vuitton with a large black castle on his head, his face peeking out. His sister, Willow Smith, was at his side. She went for classic young Hollywood in a tiny, sparkling black two piece with a long matching coat.

Willow wore her hair loose and natural as she worked her itty bitty look, a pair of towering black platform sandals on her feet.

Ye and Bianca Censori hit the carpet

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no stranger to causing a scene at the Grammys.

Ye and his partner, Bianca Censori, took the spotlight with her barely there transparent dress that left nothing to the imagination. Censori is known for causing a stir with her sheer street style.

At the Grammys, she dropped her dark fur coat to reveal her exposed backside to the flash of cameras.

Sabrina Carpenter in baby blue stays close to signature style

Sabrina Carpenter was among those who stuck close to her signature style codes, Betancourt said. She opted for a baby blue satin gown by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe with a tousled updo and plunging back with feather boa detailing.

“It was just the right amount of sexy and old Hollywood glam that her red carpet looks usually aim for,” Betancourt said.