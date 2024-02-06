All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldOctober 30, 2024

Spanish authorities report multiple victims from flash flooding

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities said Wednesday there were multiple victims after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways.

AP News, Associated Press
People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
People walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People, some with their belongings, walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
People, some with their belongings, walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People, some with their belongings, walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
People, some with their belongings, walk through flooded streets in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man walks on a flooded motorway in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
A man walks on a flooded motorway in Valencia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man observes several cars being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
A man observes several cars being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
Cars are being swept away by the water, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People look at the rising river, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
People look at the rising river, after floods preceded by heavy rains caused the river to overflow its banks in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency teams rescue a person who was stranded by the water in a Guardia Civil helicopter, after the floods preceded by heavy rains that caused the overflow of the river in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)
Emergency teams rescue a person who was stranded by the water in a Guardia Civil helicopter, after the floods preceded by heavy rains that caused the overflow of the river in the town of Alora, Malaga, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities said Wednesday there were multiple victims after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways.

The regional president of eastern Valencia, Carlos Mazón, said it was still too early to give an exact figure of the dead, with many people still missing.

Mazón spoke after Spanish national broadcaster RTVE said 13 bodies were recovered in Valencia, citing the Civil Guard. The Civil Guard did not immediately answer calls from The Associated Press.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rainstorms on Tuesday caused flooding in a wide swath of southern and eastern Spain. A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities said no one was hurt. High-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid was interrupted, as were several commuter lines.

Storms were forecast to continue through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years. It is still recovering from a severe drought earlier this year. Scientists say increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's C...
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy