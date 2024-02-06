Spanish authorities report multiple victims from flash flooding

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish authorities said Wednesday there were multiple victims after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways.

The regional president of eastern Valencia, Carlos Mazón, said it was still too early to give an exact figure of the dead, with many people still missing.

Mazón spoke after Spanish national broadcaster RTVE said 13 bodies were recovered in Valencia, citing the Civil Guard. The Civil Guard did not immediately answer calls from The Associated Press.