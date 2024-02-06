All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 2, 2024

Spain's government to send 10,000 soldiers and police to Valencia after deadly floods

MADRID (AP) — Spain is sending 5,000 more soldiers and 5,000 more police to the eastern region of Valencia after deadly floods this week that killed more than 200 people, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday.

AP News, Associated Press
People's belongings sit in the mud after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
People's belongings sit in the mud after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vehicles pile up in the streets after flooding caused by late Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Alfafar, Valencia region, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)
Vehicles pile up in the streets after flooding caused by late Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Alfafar, Valencia region, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers walk in the mud to help with the clean up operation after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Volunteers walk in the mud to help with the clean up operation after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mud covers the area in the aftermath last Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Paiporta, outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)
Mud covers the area in the aftermath last Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Paiporta, outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers wait after thousands showed up to be assigned work schedules to help with the clean up operation after floods in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Volunteers wait after thousands showed up to be assigned work schedules to help with the clean up operation after floods in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thousands of volunteers show up at the City of Arts and Sciences cultural complex to be assigned work schedules to help with the clean up operation after floods in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Thousands of volunteers show up at the City of Arts and Sciences cultural complex to be assigned work schedules to help with the clean up operation after floods in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thousands of volunteers show up at the City of Arts and Sciences cultural complex to be assigned work schedules to help with the clean up operation after floods in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Thousands of volunteers show up at the City of Arts and Sciences cultural complex to be assigned work schedules to help with the clean up operation after floods in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thousands of volunteers show up at the City of Arts and Sciences cultural complex to be assigned work schedules to help with the clean up operation after floods in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Thousands of volunteers show up at the City of Arts and Sciences cultural complex to be assigned work schedules to help with the clean up operation after floods in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thousands of volunteers show up at the City of Arts and Sciences cultural complex to be assigned work schedules to help with the clean up operation after floods in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Thousands of volunteers show up at the City of Arts and Sciences cultural complex to be assigned work schedules to help with the clean up operation after floods in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vehicles pile up in the streets caused by late Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Alfafar, Valencia region, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)
Vehicles pile up in the streets caused by late Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Alfafar, Valencia region, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mud covers the area after last Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Paiporta, outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)
Mud covers the area after last Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Paiporta, outskirts of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vehicles pile up on the train tracks in the aftermath of flooding caused by late Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Alfafar, Valencia region, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)
Vehicles pile up on the train tracks in the aftermath of flooding caused by late Tuesday and early Wednesday storm that left hundreds dead or missing in Alfafar, Valencia region, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.(AP Photo/Angel Garcia)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Food and water are given out to residents after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Food and water are given out to residents after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Volunteers helping with the clean up operation walk by a car with the letter R painted on the window meaning it has been revised as rescue workers look for bodies after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Volunteers helping with the clean up operation walk by a car with the letter R painted on the window meaning it has been revised as rescue workers look for bodies after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Piled up cars block a street after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Piled up cars block a street after floods in Massanassa, just outside of Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MADRID (AP) — Spain is sending 5,000 more soldiers and 5,000 more police to the eastern region of Valencia after deadly floods this week that killed more than 200 people, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday.

So far, 205 bodies have been recovered — 202 in Valencia, two in neighboring Castilla La Mancha and one in Andalusia, in the south — in Spain’s deadliest natural disaster in living memory.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rescuers were still searching for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings on Saturday, four days after the monstrous flash floods that swept away everything in their path in the east of Spain. An unknown number of people remain missing.

Thousands of volunteers are helping to clean up the thick mud that is covering everything in streets, houses and businesses in the hardest-hit towns.

At present there are some 2,000 soldiers involved in the emergency work, as well as almost 2,500 Civil Guard gendarmes — who have carried out 4,500 rescues during the floods — and 1,800 national police officers.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's C...
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy