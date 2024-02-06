All sections
WorldOctober 31, 2024

Spain searches for bodies after flood of the century claims at least 95 lives

BARRIO DE LA TORRE, Spain (AP) — Survivors of the worst natural disaster to hit Spain this century awoke to scenes of devastation on Thursday after villages were wiped out by

ALBERTO SAIZ and JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press
A man cleans his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A man cleans his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man reacts in front of houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A man reacts in front of houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People clean their houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
People clean their houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man cleans his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A man cleans his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man reacts in his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A man reacts in his house affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand in front of their houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
People stand in front of their houses affected by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Train tracks are seen affected by floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Train tracks are seen affected by floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Train tracks are seen covered by branches after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Train tracks are seen covered by branches after floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents walk next to cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Residents walk next to cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Train tracks are seen affected by floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Train tracks are seen affected by floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man cleans his house hit by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A man cleans his house hit by floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person removes mud after the floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A person removes mud after the floods in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk along the road after leaving their homes flooded by the floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
People walk along the road after leaving their homes flooded by the floods in Paiporta, near Valencia, Spain on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flooded cars are piled up in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Flooded cars are piled up in Utiel, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk on muddy roads after floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
People walk on muddy roads after floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Emergency crew members walk past cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Emergency crew members walk past cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk along the road after leaving their homes flooded by the floods in Valencia, Spain on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
People walk along the road after leaving their homes flooded by the floods in Valencia, Spain on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents look at cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
Residents look at cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman is taken away in an ambulance after being rescued from the floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)
A woman is taken away in an ambulance after being rescued from the floods in Valencia, Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BARRIO DE LA TORRE, Spain (AP) — Survivors of the worst natural disaster to hit Spain this century awoke to scenes of devastation on Thursday after villages were wiped out by monstrous flash floods that claimed at least 95 lives. The death toll could rise as search efforts continue with an unknown number of people still missing.

The aftermath looked eerily similar to the damage left by a strong hurricane or tsunami.

Wrecked vehicles, tree branches, downed power lines and household items all mired in a layer of mud covered the streets of Utiel, just one of dozens of towns in the hard-hit region of Valencia, where 92 people died between late Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Walls of rushing water turned narrow streets into death traps and spawned rivers that ripped into the ground floors of homes and swept away cars, people and anything else in its path.

“The neighborhood is destroyed, all the cars are on top of each other, it’s literally smashed up,” said Christian Viena, a bar owner in the Valencian village of Barrio de la Torre.

Regional authorities said late Wednesday it appeared there was no one left stranded on rooftops or in cars in need of rescue after helicopters had saved some 70 people. But ground crews and citizens continued to inspect vehicles and homes that were damaged by the onslaught of water.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is heading to the region to witness the destruction firsthand as the nation starts a three-day period of official mourning.

Thousands of people were left without water and electricity and hundreds were stranded after their cars were wrecked or roads were blocked. The region remained partly isolated with several roads cut off and train lines interrupted, including the high-speed service to Madrid, which officials say won’t be repaired for several days.

While Valencia took the brunt of the storm, another two casualties were reported in the neighboring Castilla La Mancha region. Southern Andalusia reported one death.

The relative calm of the day after has also given time to reflect and question if authorities could have done more to save lives. The regional government is being criticized for not sending out flood warnings to people’s mobile phones until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when the flooding had already started in some parts.

Spain’s Mediterranean coast is used to autumn storms that can cause flooding. But this was the most powerful flash flood event in recent memory. Scientists link it to climate change, which is also behind increasingly high temperatures and droughts in Spain and the heating up of the Mediterranean Sea.

___

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

