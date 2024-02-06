All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 25, 2025

Southwest Airlines flight abruptly rises to avoid another plane crossing Chicago runway

CHICAGO (AP) — Pilots on a Southwest Airlines flight attempting to land at Chicago's Midway Airport were forced to make the plane climb suddenly to avoid another aircraft crossing the runway.

COREY WILLIAMS and KATHLEEN FOODY, Associated Press
FILE - The air traffic control tower stands at Chicago's Midway International Airport, March 12, 2013. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
FILE - The air traffic control tower stands at Chicago's Midway International Airport, March 12, 2013. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO (AP) — Pilots on a Southwest Airlines flight attempting to land at Chicago's Midway Airport were forced to make the plane climb suddenly to avoid another aircraft crossing the runway.

Airport webcam video posted to X shows the Southwest plane appear to briefly touch down about 8:50 a.m. CST Tuesday before its nose was abruptly pulled up as the second plane is seen on the runway.

Southwest Flight 2504 safely landed “after the crew performed a precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway,” an airline spokesperson said in an email. “The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident."

Audio recording of communication between the crew and the tower includes the ground tower employee breaking off mid-message to the plane.

The pilot then said “Southwest 2504 going around” and followed directions to climb back to 3,000 feet.

Seconds later, the audio captures the pilot asking the tower: “Southwest 2504, how’d that happen?”

The second plane, described as a business jet, entered the runway without authorization, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flexjet, the plane's owner, said the company is aware “of the occurrence in Chicago."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Flexjet adheres to the highest safety standards and we are conducting a thorough investigation,” a spokesperson said in a statement. "Any action to rectify and ensure the highest safety standards will be taken.”

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board say they are investigating the incident.

The Southwest Flight was enroute to Midway Airport from Omaha, Nebraska, according to FlightAware.

The past few weeks have seen four major aviation disasters in North America. They include the Feb. 6 crash of a commuter plane in Alaska that killed all 10 people on board and the Jan. 26 midair collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight at Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport that killed all 67 aboard the two aircraft.

A medical transport jet with a child patient, her mother and four others aboard crashed Jan. 31 into a Philadelphia neighborhood. That crash killed seven people, including all those aboard, and injured 19 others.

Twenty-one people were injured Feb. 17 when a Delta flight flipped and landed on its roof at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

___

Williams reported from Detroit.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 25
Ukraine and US have agreed on a framework economic deal, Ukr...
WorldFeb. 25
Relationship between Macron and Trump offers a study in the ...
WorldFeb. 25
White House says it 'will decide' which news outlets cover T...
WorldFeb. 25
A federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump’s effort to halt the...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Federal employees may get more demands to justify their work at Elon Musk's direction
WorldFeb. 25
Federal employees may get more demands to justify their work at Elon Musk's direction
Dodgers' deferred payments increase to $1.051 billion with Tanner Scott, Teoscar Hernández deals
WorldFeb. 25
Dodgers' deferred payments increase to $1.051 billion with Tanner Scott, Teoscar Hernández deals
A mystery illness in Congo has killed more than 50 people hours after they felt sick
WorldFeb. 25
A mystery illness in Congo has killed more than 50 people hours after they felt sick
Medics say 6 babies have died from the cold in Gaza as displaced people shelter in tents and rubble
WorldFeb. 25
Medics say 6 babies have died from the cold in Gaza as displaced people shelter in tents and rubble
Federal technology staffers resign rather than help Musk and DOGE
WorldFeb. 25
Federal technology staffers resign rather than help Musk and DOGE
In Rome, talks to protect Earth's biodiversity resume with money topping the agenda
WorldFeb. 25
In Rome, talks to protect Earth's biodiversity resume with money topping the agenda
Starbucks is cutting some 'less popular' drinks from its menu. Here's what will be removed next week
WorldFeb. 25
Starbucks is cutting some 'less popular' drinks from its menu. Here's what will be removed next week
Asteroid 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat to Earth, scientists say
WorldFeb. 25
Asteroid 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat to Earth, scientists say
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy