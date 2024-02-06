All sections
WorldFebruary 14, 2025

Southern California hit by destructive debris flows caused by heavy rains

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California faces the continued risk of rock and mudslides on

CHRISTOPHER WEBER and PATRICK WHITTLE, Associated Press
A road is covered in mud in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
A road is covered in mud in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An emergency vehicle is hit by surf after being pushed into the ocean during a storm in the Palisades Fire zone Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
An emergency vehicle is hit by surf after being pushed into the ocean during a storm in the Palisades Fire zone Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mud is cleared from a road in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
Mud is cleared from a road in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk through snow past a pair of geese at Waterfront Park on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
People walk through snow past a pair of geese at Waterfront Park on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Crews work in the rain in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)
Crews work in the rain in the Eaton Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Snow covers vehicles at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Cody Mathison/Mammoth Mountain via AP)
Snow covers vehicles at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Cody Mathison/Mammoth Mountain via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A motorist drives through a mud-covered road in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A motorist drives through a mud-covered road in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers shield themselves from the rain at the Griffith Park Observatory Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Workers shield themselves from the rain at the Griffith Park Observatory Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left, Elijah, Jackson and Malian ride on a sled together down a hill at Laurelhurst Park on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
From left, Elijah, Jackson and Malian ride on a sled together down a hill at Laurelhurst Park on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Water is reflected in front of a fire-ravaged property in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Water is reflected in front of a fire-ravaged property in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mud covers Sunset Blvd. in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Mud covers Sunset Blvd. in the Palisades Fire zone during a storm Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California faces the continued risk of rock and mudslides on wildfire-scarred hillsides Friday, a day after heavy rains sent debris across several roadways, including the Pacific Coast Highway, where a fire department vehicle was pushed into the ocean.

The storm hitting the region began to ease Thursday night, but dangerous slides can strike even after rain stops, particularly in scorched areas where vegetation that helps keep soil anchored has burned away.

One member of the Los Angeles Fire Department was in the vehicle when it went into the water in Malibu and was able to exit with minor injuries, department spokesperson Erik Scott said on the social platform X.

In Pacific Palisades on Thursday, one intersection of the highway was submerged in at least 3 feet (0.9 meters) of sludge, with some drivers trying to force their way through and police officers pushing one vehicle through the muck. Bulldozers worked to clear the roads not far from where just weeks ago they moved abandoned cars after people fleeing last month's wildfires got stuck in traffic and fled on foot.

In north Altadena, a road near the Eaton Fire burn scar was also covered in several feet of mud, vegetation and trees as a flood of water overcame concrete blocks put in place to prevent such debris flows. The area was mostly deserted.

To the north, snow and ice contributed to major pileups on highways in Oregon and Washington, injuring at least 10 people, as a winter storm descended on the Pacific Northwest.

The West Coast storms are just the latest in a week of bad weather across the U.S. that cut power to tens of thousands.

Too much rain too quickly in California?

As the downpour intensified Thursday, the National Weather Service issued flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings for a swath of eastern Los Angeles County. The rain caused a rockslide and pushed mud onto the road in Malibu Canyon, and a large debris flow left about 8 inches (20 centimeters) of mud across a road in the Hollywood Hills.

Southern California reported 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) of rain in coastal areas and valleys and 3 to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 centimeters) across the coastal slopes on Thursday, according to the weather service.

More than 30,000 people in California were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued in areas where hillsides were scarred by the Palisades Fire, the most destructive in LA history. In addition to burning the vegetation that keeps soil in place, the fires also added loose debris to the landscape, including ash, soil and rocks.

Ahead of the storm, officials distributed sandbags, positioned rescue swimmers and told residents to have go-bags ready. Sandbags and temporary concrete barriers were in place across Altadena, where the Eaton Fire destroyed thousands of homes.

Despite recent storms, much of Southern California remains in extreme or severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that while the area is desperate for rain, this storm might bring too much too quickly.

In Altadena, Mehran Daoudian prepared by laying tarp over a hole in his home’s roof where fire burned through it last month. Daoudian said he was grateful that city workers arranged sandbags and concrete barriers in his neighborhood over the past few weeks.

“I did not leave the cars on the street because with the mudslide, (they) might go down,” he said.

Near the burn scar for the Airport Fire in Orange County, Trabuco Canyon Road was overtaken by mud and debris, Orange County Public Works posted on social media.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, there were blackouts, small landslides and inundated roadways. Authorities urged people to evacuate Felton Grove, a small community along the central coast, as the San Lorenzo River threatened to top its banks.

In neighboring Nevada, the weather service said it recorded a measurable amount of rain in Las Vegas, ending a streak of 214 days without precipitation.

And in northern Utah, rain and snow created dangerous conditions on mountain roads leading to ski resorts. The state Department of Transportation issued a road safety alert warning of a mix of heavy snow and rain through Friday.

Pacific Northwest ice storm

First responders searched every vehicle in a pileup Thursday near Multnomah Falls, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Portland, Oregon, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The office initially said more than 100 cars were involved, but the state transportation department later said the number was 20 to 30 vehicles. Oregon State Police said four people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

The pileup happened during near-whiteout conditions in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84, authorities said. An SUV caught fire, but its occupants escaped.

Multnomah County officials extended a state of emergency through at least Friday and said eight shelters would be open. Officials said 489 people went to the shelters Wednesday night.

Wind chills could dip to 10 degrees (minus 12 Celsius) in Portland, the weather service said.

In southern Washington, six people were taken to hospitals with injuries in another pileup of 22 vehicles on Interstate 5 near the Cowlitz River, state patrol spokesperson Will Finn said. There were 95 crashes Thursday in five counties in the state's southwest.

___

Whittle reported from Scarborough, Maine. Associated Press journalists from across the U.S. contributed.

