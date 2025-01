Southern areas hit by winter storm thaw out as power slowly returns

After a freezing winter storm shut schools, cut power and cancelled or delayed flights, the South was slowly thawing Sunday as warmer weather melted snow and ice.

Crews worked furiously and by Sunday morning power had been restored to parts of North Carolina and South Carolina where tens of thousands of customers lost electricity over the last few days, according to Duke Energy. In Atlanta, around 1,000 flights were cancelled or delayed Saturday. Airport officials said Sunday morning that all roadways and parking lots had been cleared of snow and all runways were operational.

“Crews have not slowed down, in fact, we have brought in additional resources to help us get across the finish line,” read a press release on The City of Atlanta Government's Facebook page. According to the post, power had been restored to 97% of Georgia Power customers by Sunday.

Much of the winter weather has moved out of the area, said Dylan Lusk, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Peachtree, Georgia.

“For the most part, we are slowly warming up and finally thawing a little bit after snow fall and a coating of freezing rain,” Lusk said.

Earlier this week the storm brought heavy snow — as much as 7 inches (about 18 centimeters) in some spots — and made roads slick across much of Texas and Oklahoma before moving east.