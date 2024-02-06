All sections
WorldJanuary 12, 2025

Southern areas hit by winter storm thaw out as power slowly returns

After a

SARA CLINE and BEN FINLEY, Associated Press
Joe Huff, left, and Kenny Braden with "The Yard Barber" work to clear snow from the driveway of a home in The Summit neighborhood, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Owensboro, Ky. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)
Joe Huff, left, and Kenny Braden with "The Yard Barber" work to clear snow from the driveway of a home in The Summit neighborhood, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Owensboro, Ky. (Greg Eans/The Messenger-Inquirer via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andy Atkins removes snow from the outdoor seating area for his food truck Bad Luck Burger Club in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Jan.11, 2025. (AP Photo/Kristin M. Hall)
Andy Atkins removes snow from the outdoor seating area for his food truck Bad Luck Burger Club in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, Jan.11, 2025. (AP Photo/Kristin M. Hall)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Paul runs up a snow covered hill with his dog Murphy, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Michael Paul runs up a snow covered hill with his dog Murphy, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People sled down a snow covered hill Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
People sled down a snow covered hill Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)ASSOCIATED PRESS

After a freezing winter storm shut schools, cut power and cancelled or delayed flights, the South was slowly thawing Sunday as warmer weather melted snow and ice.

Crews worked furiously and by Sunday morning power had been restored to parts of North Carolina and South Carolina where tens of thousands of customers lost electricity over the last few days, according to Duke Energy. In Atlanta, around 1,000 flights were cancelled or delayed Saturday. Airport officials said Sunday morning that all roadways and parking lots had been cleared of snow and all runways were operational.

“Crews have not slowed down, in fact, we have brought in additional resources to help us get across the finish line,” read a press release on The City of Atlanta Government's Facebook page. According to the post, power had been restored to 97% of Georgia Power customers by Sunday.

Much of the winter weather has moved out of the area, said Dylan Lusk, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Peachtree, Georgia.

“For the most part, we are slowly warming up and finally thawing a little bit after snow fall and a coating of freezing rain,” Lusk said.

Earlier this week the storm brought heavy snow — as much as 7 inches (about 18 centimeters) in some spots — and made roads slick across much of Texas and Oklahoma before moving east.

In some cities, the storm piled up more than a year’s worth of snowfall. As much as a foot (about 31 centimeters) fell in parts of Arkansas. In Memphis, a city that usually sees 2.7 inches (6.9 centimeters) a year, the Memphis International Airport recording more than 7 inches (about 18 centimeters).

Atlanta was hit with more than 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said it was the first time the city had over an inch of snowfall since 2018.

While the National Weather Service says that Gulf Coast residents can expect showers Sunday and Monday, other parts of the country may see snow and brace for a mass of cold, dry air from the Arctic region — including in the Great Lakes region.

Although conditions are expected to improve, some places — including churches — announced closures for Sunday.

School was canceled on Friday for millions of children from Texas to Georgia and as far east as South Carolina, giving them a rare snow day. On Saturday, officials in northern Alabama said schools could remain closed Monday if ice doesn’t melt off secondary roads.

——-

Cline reported from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Finley from Norfolk, Virginia.

