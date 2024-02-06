All sections
December 5, 2024

South Korea's Yoon replaces defense chief as parliament is poised to vote on his impeachment

HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press
People hold candles during a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
People hold candles during a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman walks near banners depicting the strong relationship between South Korea and the United States, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A woman walks near banners depicting the strong relationship between South Korea and the United States, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester holds up a candle and a sign with writing reading "Resign Yoon Suk Yeol" near a police barricade set up to block a protest march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A protester holds up a candle and a sign with writing reading "Resign Yoon Suk Yeol" near a police barricade set up to block a protest march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Attendees light each other's candles during a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Attendees light each other's candles during a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A protester holds up a sign with writing reading "Resign Yoon Suk Yeol" as he joins others in a march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A protester holds up a sign with writing reading "Resign Yoon Suk Yeol" as he joins others in a march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People hold candles and signs with writing reading "Resign Yoon Suk Yeol" during a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
People hold candles and signs with writing reading "Resign Yoon Suk Yeol" during a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman looks up near a police barricade with rows of police officers blocking a protest march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A woman looks up near a police barricade with rows of police officers blocking a protest march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People hold signs with writing reading "Resign Yoon Suk Yeol" and shout slogans as they march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
People hold signs with writing reading "Resign Yoon Suk Yeol" and shout slogans as they march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An elderly man holds up a candle during a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
An elderly man holds up a candle during a candlelight vigil against South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)ASSOCIATED PRESS

South Korea's president accepted the resignation of his defense minister Thursday as opposition parties moved to impeach both men over the stunning yet short-lived imposition of martial law that brought armed troops into Seoul streets.

The main opposition Democratic Party and other small opposition parties submitted a joint motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday over his martial law declaration the previous night. Martial law lasted about six hours, as the National Assembly quickly voted to overrule the president, forcing his Cabinet to lift it before daybreak Wednesday.

On Thursday, Yoon replaced Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun with Choi Byung Hyuk, a retired four-star general who is South Korea’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yoon's office said.

It didn't provide any further comments by Yoon. He hasn't made any public appearances since he announced in a televised address that his government was lifting the martial law declaration.

The opposition parties earlier submitted a separate motion to impeach Kim, alleging he recommended Yoon impose martial law. On Wednesday, Kim offered to resign and apologized for causing disruption and concern to the public. Kim said “all troops who performed duties related to martial law were acting on my instructions, and all responsibility lies with me,” according to the Defense Ministry.

The impeachment motion on Yoon was introduced at a parliamentary plenary session early Thursday, meaning it can be put to a vote between Friday and Sunday. By law, the motion will be scrapped if it isn’t voted within 72 hours of its parliamentary introduction. Opposition parties can submit a new impeachment motion if the current one is scrapped or voted down, according to National Assembly officials.

Prospects for Yoon’s impeachment isn’t clear as Yoon’s ruling conservative People Power Party decided Thursday to oppose the motion’s passage. Choo Kyung-ho, the floor leader of the PPP, told reporters that his party would hold another meeting to determine how to oppose the motion’s passage. Observers say PPP members could simply boycott a floor vote or cast ballots against the motion.

