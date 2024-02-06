All sections
WorldDecember 11, 2024

South Korea's national police chief and Seoul's top officer detained over enforcement of martial law

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s national police chief and top police officer for the capital, Seoul, were detained for their roles in enforcing President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law decree last week, police said Wednesday.

AP News, Associated Press
Protesters with images of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and former South Korea Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, center, march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against President Yoon in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 5, 2024. The signs read "Arrest the rebellion criminals." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Protesters with images of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and former South Korea Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, center, march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against President Yoon in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 5, 2024. The signs read "Arrest the rebellion criminals." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s national police chief and top police officer for the capital, Seoul, were detained for their roles in enforcing President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law decree last week, police said Wednesday.

The development comes hours before the main liberal opposition Democratic Party submits a new motion to impeach Yoon on the martial law introduction. The party said it aims to put the motion on a floor vote on Saturday.

Earlier, Yoon’s former defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, was arrested after a Seoul court approved an arrest warrant for him on allegations of playing a key role in rebellion and committing abuse of power. Kim became the first person arrested over the Dec. 3 martial law decree.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

