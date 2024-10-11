All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 11, 2024

South Koreans are joyful after Han Kang wins Nobel Prize for literature

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans reacted with joy and astonishment on Thursday after learning that homegrown writer

KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press
A TV screen shows an image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A TV screen shows an image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
77-year-old South Korean Kim Hyung-duk poses after buying South Korean author Han Kang's books at a bookstore in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
77-year-old South Korean Kim Hyung-duk poses after buying South Korean author Han Kang's books at a bookstore in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korean Kim Hyung-duk, 77-year-old, holds books by the South Korean writer Han Kang after buying them at a bookstore in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
South Korean Kim Hyung-duk, 77-year-old, holds books by the South Korean writer Han Kang after buying them at a bookstore in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A TV screen shows an image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A TV screen shows an image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A book store employee handles books by the South Korean writer Han Kang in London, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Kang has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A book store employee handles books by the South Korean writer Han Kang in London, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Kang has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - South Korean author Han Kang poses for the media during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 24, 2016. Kang has won the Nobel Prize for Literature. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
FILE - South Korean author Han Kang poses for the media during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 24, 2016. Kang has won the Nobel Prize for Literature. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman holds a South Korean author Han Kang's book at a bookstore in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A woman holds a South Korean author Han Kang's book at a bookstore in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers display South Korean author Han Kang's books at a special section at a bookstore in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. The letters read "Han Kang, Awarded the Nobel Prize in literature." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Workers display South Korean author Han Kang's books at a special section at a bookstore in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. The letters read "Han Kang, Awarded the Nobel Prize in literature." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korean author Han Kang's books are displayed at a special section at a bookstore in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. The letters read "Han Kang, Awarded the Nobel Prize in literature." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
South Korean author Han Kang's books are displayed at a special section at a bookstore in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. The letters read "Han Kang, Awarded the Nobel Prize in literature." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A TV screen shows a file image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A TV screen shows a file image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A TV screen shows a file image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A TV screen shows a file image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A TV screen shows a file image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A TV screen shows a file image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A TV screen shows an image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A TV screen shows an image of the winner of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature, South Korean writer Han Kang, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A book store employee holds a book by the South Korean writer Han Kang in London, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Kang has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A book store employee holds a book by the South Korean writer Han Kang in London, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Kang has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans reacted with joy and astonishment on Thursday after learning that homegrown writer Han Kang won the Nobel Prize in literature, an unexpected moment that stoked national pride about the country’s growing cultural influence.

Han, known for her experimental and often disturbing stories that explore human traumas and violence and incorporate the brutal moments of South Korea’s modern history, is the country’s first writer to win the preeminent award in world literature.

Han's triumph adds to the growing global influence of South Korean culture, which in recent years included the successes of director Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning “Parasite,” the brutal Netflix survival drama “Squid Game” and K-pop groups like BTS and BLACKPINK.

“I’m so surprised and honored,” Han, 53, said in a telephone interview posted on the X account of the Nobel Prize.

As the news spread in South Korea, some online bookstores temporarily froze following a sudden jump in traffic. South Korean social media were flooded with jubilant messages expressing admiration and pride. Some internet users found it meaningful that Han was the first Asian woman to win the award and portrayed it as a statement toward the country’s traditionally male-dominated literature scene.

“It’s always the women who do the big things,” one Facebook user wrote.

In South Korea’s parliament, multiple government hearings were paused as lawmakers cheered and applauded Han’s award.

While visiting Laos for a meeting of Asian leaders, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement, congratulating Han on her award, calling it a “great achievement in the history of Korean literature” and a “special moment for the nation.”

“You converted the painful wounds of our modern history into great literature,” Yoon wrote. “I send my respects to you for elevating the value of Korean literature.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Han, the daughter of renowned South Korean novelist Han Seung-won, made her publishing debut as a poet in 1993. She won the International Booker Prize in 2016 for the novel “The Vegetarian,” a story in which a woman’s decision to stop eating meat brings devastating consequences and raises concern among family members that she’s mentally ill. The book sold more than 100,000 in the U.S.

Another one of Han's well-known novels is “Human Acts,” which is set in 1980 in her birth city of Gwangju and follows a boy searching for the body of a friend who was killed in a violent suppression of a student protest. South Korea’s former military government that year sent troops to Gwangju for a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that left around 200 people dead and hundreds of others injured.

Han’s award generated excitement among South Korean writers and critics, who in comments to local media expressed hope that it would bring more global attention to South Korean literature. But it remains to be seen whether Han’s stories would become widely popular among casual readers around the world, said Brother Anthony of Taize, a British-born scholar and prolific translator of Korean literature.

“It’s not always an easy read,” he said, describing how her novels are often complicated stories about communication failures, misunderstandings, “unhappy people and troubled relationships and pain.”

If Han's works have anything in common with South Korea's other cultural products that garnered international acclaim in recent years, it is that they often reflect the dark side of the country’s society. Both Parasite and Squid Game provided biting commentaries on the country’s deepening inequality and other problems that have many young and poor people describing their lives as a hellish nightmare.

South Korea has one of the largest gaps between rich and poor among developed economies and is grappling with decaying job markets, soaring household debt and a record-low birth rate as struggling couples put off having babies. The country also struggles to deal with the pains of its brutal transition from dictatorship to democracy.

“Korean society is rather dark and it’s probably the aspect that resonates,” Brother Anthony said.

Jung Yoon-young, a 49-year-old resident in Seoul, said Han’s triumph was a refreshing moment for the country during depressing times.

“It’s a miraculous event and really a breath of fresh air,” she said. “I’m grateful and proud.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 11
Middle East latest: Thai worker killed by missile in norther...
WorldOct. 11
Gunmen kill 20 miners in an attack in southwest Pakistan ahe...
WorldOct. 11
Blinken tells ASEAN the US is worried about China's 'dangero...
WorldOct. 11
AP PHOTOS: Performers bring Hindu gods to life in the Ramlee...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP Week in Pictures: Global
WorldOct. 11
AP Week in Pictures: Global
Israel's airstrike warnings terrify and confuse Lebanese civilians
WorldOct. 11
Israel's airstrike warnings terrify and confuse Lebanese civilians
AP PHOTOS: A look at life inside Paraguay's overcrowded prisons
WorldOct. 11
AP PHOTOS: A look at life inside Paraguay's overcrowded prisons
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'Cybercab,' plans to bring autonomous driving tech to other models in 2025
WorldOct. 11
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'Cybercab,' plans to bring autonomous driving tech to other models in 2025
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
WorldOct. 11
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Back-to-back hurricanes reshape 2024 campaign’s final stretch
WorldOct. 11
Back-to-back hurricanes reshape 2024 campaign’s final stretch
The drownings of 2 Navy SEALs were preventable, military investigation finds
WorldOct. 11
The drownings of 2 Navy SEALs were preventable, military investigation finds
Avian enthusiasts try to counter the deadly risk of Chicago high-rises for migrating birds
WorldOct. 11
Avian enthusiasts try to counter the deadly risk of Chicago high-rises for migrating birds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy