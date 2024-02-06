SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The first report on last month’s Jeju Air crash in South Korea confirmed bird strikes in the plane's engines, though officials haven’t determined the cause of the accident that killed all but two of the 181 people on board.

The preliminary accident report released Monday said feathers and bird blood stains were found in both engines.

“The samples were sent to specialized organizations for DNA analysis, and a domestic organization identified them as belonging to Baikal Teals,” the report said, referring to a migratory duck.

The report also said the plane's black box stopped recording about 4 minutes before the crash.