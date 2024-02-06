All sections
WorldJanuary 27, 2025

South Korean plane crash report says bird remains were found in engines, but no cause yet revealed

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The first report on last month’s Jeju Air crash in South Korea confirmed bird strikes in the plane's engines, though officials haven’t determined the cause of the accident that killed

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The wreckage of a Boeing 737-800 plane operated by South Korean budget airline Jeju Air lies at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
FILE - The wreckage of a Boeing 737-800 plane operated by South Korean budget airline Jeju Air lies at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, on Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Experts from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and joint investigation team between the U.S. and South Korea check the site of a plane crash at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2024. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP, File)
FILE - Experts from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and joint investigation team between the U.S. and South Korea check the site of a plane crash at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2024. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Rescue team members work at the site of a plane crash at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea on Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
FILE - Rescue team members work at the site of a plane crash at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea on Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The first report on last month’s Jeju Air crash in South Korea confirmed bird strikes in the plane's engines, though officials haven’t determined the cause of the accident that killed all but two of the 181 people on board.

The preliminary accident report released Monday said feathers and bird blood stains were found in both engines.

“The samples were sent to specialized organizations for DNA analysis, and a domestic organization identified them as belonging to Baikal Teals,” the report said, referring to a migratory duck.

The report also said the plane's black box stopped recording about 4 minutes before the crash.

South Korea earlier announced that it will remove a concrete structure at the end of the airport's runway that was involved in the crash.

Some experts have said that Muan International Airport’s localizer — a set of antennas in a concrete structure that guide aircraft during landings — likely made the crash of the Jeju Air plane worse.

The Boeing 737-800 skidded off the airport’s runaway on Dec. 29 after its landing gear failed to deploy, slamming into the concrete structure and bursting into flames. Many observers said the structure should have been made with lighter materials that could break more easily upon impact.

Investigators have said that air traffic controllers warned the pilot about possible bird strikes two minutes before the aircraft issued a distress signal confirming that a bird strike had occurred, after which the pilot attempted an emergency landing.

