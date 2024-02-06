SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media are reporting that 28 people have been confirmed dead after a plane caught fire at an airport in the country's south.

South Korea's emergency office said the fire was put out and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan. It said the plane with about 180 people was returning from Bangkok.

Yonhap news agency reported the 28 deaths, but the emergency office couldn't immediately confirm the casualty figure. Other South Korean media outlets carried similar casualty.

