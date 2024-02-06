SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean man has been sentenced to a suspended prison term for deliberately gaining more than 20 kilograms (44 pounds) to evade a tougher role in the country’s military conscription system, a Seoul court said Tuesday.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men must serve in the military for 18-21 months, but individuals with health issues can instead carry out their duties at non-military facilities such as welfare centers and community service centers. If their problems are serious, they are exempted from their military duties.

The Seoul Eastern District Court said it sentenced the man to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for violating the country’s military service act.

The court said an acquaintance of the man received a suspended 1-year prison term for aiding his crime.

Local media reported they are friends, both aged 26, but the court said it couldn’t confirm the reports.