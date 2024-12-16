SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean law enforcement authorities will request that impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol appear for questioning this week over his short-lived martial law decree as they expand a probe into whether his ill-conceived power this month grab amounted to rebellion.
A joint investigative team involving police, an anti-corruption agency and the Defense Ministry plans to convey a request to Yoon's office that he appears for questioning on Wednesday, the police said Monday.
Yoon was impeached by the opposition-controlled National Assembly on Saturday over his martial law enforcement on Dec. 3. His presidential powers will be suspended until the Constitutional Court decides whether to formally remove him from office or reinstate him.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.